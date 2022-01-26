Victoria West defeated Corpus Christi Carroll 12-0 in a District 29-5A girls soccer game on Tuesday.
Kassandra Persinger had two saves in goal.
Anneliese Covarrubias led the scoring with four goals, Jaydn Rangel had three, Sofia Verastegui, Camila Salazar, Cami Patek, Mia Ramirez and Amoralina Shannon had one each.
Verastegui, Patek, Covarrubias, Rangel, Kenedy Blough, Cleo Prejean and Skylar Shaffer had one assist each.
West improves to 2-0-0 in district and 4-2-0 overall.
