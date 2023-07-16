Blane Zeplin is no stranger to Riverside Stadium.

The Victoria West grad played countless games in the Crossroads, so it was a no-brainer for him to join the Victoria Generals at the beginning of July after a freshman season at Blinn College.

“I live here and I’ve always wanted to play here,” he said of the Generals. “Being able to live at home and being able to play, they always have great crowds and I think it’s kind of reminiscent of when I played back in high school.”

In his freshman season at Blinn, the right-hander appeared in 15 games and totaled a 3-3 record. He pitched 40.2 innings, threw 41 strikeouts and had a 5.09 ERA.

His team also advanced to the NJCAA Division I Baseball World Series, where they made it to the semifinal round before falling to Weatherford College.

“He brings us the local talent,” Generals head coach Michael Oros said of Zeplin. “He’s very developed as a freshman, he’s got great pitches and he can help us in the back half of the bullpen.”

Zeplin helped make team history, contributing to the Generals 12-game winning streak that put them in first place overall of the Texas Collegiate League standings.

"He helped us tremendously, giving us innings when we needed them because we lost a lot of arms, and he filled that void quickly," Oros said about Zeplin's play during the streak. "Now he's established himself as a bullpen arm for us."

Before his first season comes to an end as a General, Zeplin just hopes to grow as a player ahead of his sophomore season.

"Just getting some more experience, getting some more work in before I go back to Blinn," he said about his goals with the Generals. "It’s great competition and it’s been great work so far."

Generals snap three-game losing skid

After the Victoria Generals' team-record 12 straight wins came to an end on Wednesday against the Brazos Valley Bombers, the team lost its next two games to drop three straight.

They broke their losing streak with a 4-3 over the Seguin River Monsters on Saturday night at Riverside Stadium to improve to 23-13 overall.

The game was tied through six innings until Generals' Levi Castilleja hit an RBI single in the seventh to score Xavier Perez for what would be the game-winning run.

Castilleja also added an RBI in the fifth inning, and Riley Bender and Drake Kerr added the other two.

University of Houston pitcher Bryson Walker picked up the win for Victoria after pitching six innings after giving up six hits and throwing five strikeouts.