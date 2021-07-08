Eric Callaway had one goal going into the 2021 track and field season.
Make it back to the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships after a trip in 2019.
"We wanted to make it back and we wanted to do better than we had and make the finals," said Callaway, a senior at Sam Houston." We've come a long way and we've consistently made it to the championships the last several years. But now we have to get past that next hurdle."
Callaway, a graduate of Victoria West, and the Bearkats advanced to the outdoor championships in Eugene, Oregon in the 400-meter relay, posting a time of 39.68 seconds to come in 12th place at the West Regional in College Station.
"It's very surreal, that stadium in Oregon is absolutely beautiful," Callaway said. "They hosted the Olympic trials there as well and they are going to host the World Championships next year. Making it was one of the best moments of my life and knowing that we earned our spot and were one of the best teams in the country was a great feeling."
The relay team of Callaway, Bryan Henderson, Nathaniel McRae and Denel Downing were unable to advance to the finals as they placed 22nd with a time of 40.26 in the semifinals.
"Getting 22nd in the country is still an accomplishment, I wasn't too angry or upset about that," Callaway said. "But going forward there's some technical things that we need to fix and altering some of the stuff we do going into the championships, because the time we ran at the championships was not one of our fastest times of the season. It's just little things like that where we can improve on over the season with consistency."
Callaway, who will graduate with a Electronics and Computer Engineering Technology degree in December, is adamant on having a schedule, both in school and on the track.
He's happy to get more consistency this offseason, as loosened COVID-19 restrictions will allow the Bearkats to train in a more regular way.
"There's still some protocols that we have to follow, but it's not anything like last year," Callaway said. "Last fall we were unsure if we were going to have an indoor season, we didn't know when the outdoor season would start, and it's very hard to set a training plan. Track and field is a very meticulous sport when it comes to training, so it's a relief that we have have a more concise training plan, I'm excited."
Along with being on the 400-meter relay, Callaway competes in the 100 and 200-meter dash for Sam Houston. He has two years of eligibility left and wants to make the most of it.
His goal next year is not just to qualify for the championships, but make it to the finals in his individual races and the 400-meter relay, and hopes the team can send as many people as possible to the championships so they are able to compete for a title.
"I would love to make it to the NCAA finals in the 100 and 200-meter," Callaway said. "We should get there in the relay but I would really like to make it in my personal events, that's my goal."
