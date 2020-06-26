Jordan Fillmore has an itch he hasn’t been able to get rid of.
Fillmore went to Coastal Bend College last year hoping to make a name for himself after graduating from Victoria West.
When his first season in Beeville was cut short because of COVID-19, it motivated him to come back stronger.
He wants to prove himself at the collegiate level.
“It really just showed me that baseball isn’t going to be forever,” Fillmore said. “I have to make the most of this and I’m going to make the most of the time I have left.”
Fillmore came off a senior season at West where he hit .213 with two home-runs and four RBI’s. He also stole five bases and 10 runs.
As a college freshman, he learned a lot in the fall and off-season in his transition to college life.
“It’s just completely different,” Fillmore said. “You have to be very serious about things. It’s definitely a process.”
Fillmore now will have an extra year of training by the time baseball is played in the spring. He hopes he’s able to make an impact for the team this time around.
“I’ve had a year to learn this level of ball now” Fillmore said. “I know the competition and what level I have to be on. It’s not high school anymore. I just have to go back and put in the work to be better.”
Fillmore returned to Victoria when Coastal Bend made online classes available and finished the semester at home. In the meantime, he has been staying busy since the stoppage, working out as much as he can.
“Mostly I’ve been working on my cardio and keeping my arm strong,” he said. “That’s the most important thing for me. I’ve just been working out as much as I can and eating healthy, the coaches haven’t been sending us any workouts but they’re starting that up soon.”
He plans on doing what he can to get back into game shape over the summer.
“It’s mostly stuff on my own that I have planned but I hope I’m able to get back out there and get some games in this summer. Being away from the game has made me realize how much I miss it and I just want to play in any way I can.”
Fillmore and other spring sport athletes gained an extra year of eligibility since their seasons were not able to be played out.
When he gets back on campus, he is determined to be ready.
“I’m blessed, not everyone has this opportunity,” he said. “I know I’ve got to stay humble and keep working.”
