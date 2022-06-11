Victoria West grad Bryce Sitka made a promise to his father that he’d go play Division I baseball one day.

Greg Sitka died last July after an 18-month battle with cancer as his son prepared for his sophomore year at Paris Junior College by playing summer ball for the Victoria Generals in the Texas Collegiate League.

“It was obviously a hard time,” Sitka said. “He was one of my best friends. He was my best friend.”

Sitka leaned on his teammates and coaches last year while grieving his father’s death.

“Last year was really, really rough,” said Generals manager Michael Oros. “I think the team really wrapped around him and gave him a lot of support even when he wasn’t here. He was still allowed to come out with us, hit batting practice and sit in the game and do all of those things like he’s part of the team. But his mind and priorities were elsewhere, where they should’ve been.”

The 6-foot-tall outfielder was introduced to baseball and football by his dad at 5 years old.

Sitka earned honorable mention all-state honors as a defensive back in 2019 for the Warriors.

His father shared his passion for sports and Sitka recalls no length his father wouldn’t go to support his dreams.

“He was a major motivator,” Sitka said. “He bought me anything I ever wanted, bats, gloves, anything. Nothing was too expensive because he wanted me to excel in whatever I did.”

Sitka used his father’s death as motivation in his sophomore year at Paris.

He hit .344 for the Dragons in 37 games and was top 10 in the nation in triples (5) and stolen bases (22).

“He brings a whole ‘nother toolset with his speed and aggression,'” said Sean Curtis, Sitka’s teammate at Paris and a Texas A&M-Corpus Christi signee. “That opens up a lot of holes in the defenses and things like that.”

While he has Division II and NAIA offers, the former Warrior has yet to make a decision where he will play next season.

Oros, a former Division I player at Sam Houston State, is trying to prepare Sitka for the choice he’s going to make in the coming weeks.

“It just depends on what he’s looking for,” Oros said. “Whether he wants to stay close to home or branch out like he did going all the way up to Paris. Then it’s about finding a program that fits his style of play. With his speed and contact, there’s certain coaches in certain programs that would use that better than other programs. So, he just needs to find the right home and a good fit for him.”

Sitka had a pair of hits in five games played for the Generals (4-4) before starting a two-game set with the Acadiana Cane Cutters Friday night.

He wants this summer to go well in an effort to live up to the promise he made to his dad years ago.

“I’m not saying I’m too good for D2 or NAIA, anything like that,” Sitka said. “But I want to keep this promise and see how the summer goes, and then go from there.”

Generals drop series opener with Acadiana

The Generals gave up six runs on seven hits and two errors to drop a 6-4 decision to the Acadiana Cane Cutters on Friday night.

The Generals loaded the bases with two outs and had a chance to win the game in the ninth inning, but Adrian Minajares flied out to center field to finish the game.

Brandon Galindo scored on a wild pitch in the eighth and Jacob Evanglista scored on a fielder’s choice to make it a 6-4 game entering the final inning.

The Cane Cutters (5-3) got to starter Justin Barry-Smith early, scoring four runs in the first inning on two hits, three walks and an error.

Barry-Smith, a sophomore at South Alabama, left the game in the third inning after walking the first two batters and failing to record an out. He was charged with the loss after allowing four runs on one hit and seven walks.

The Generals got RBIs from Cole Turney and Samuel Benjamin in the fourth and fifth innings, respectively, to cut the deficit.

Acadiana added to its lead in the seventh with Patrick Lee scoring on an error and a throw down to second, and Cade Crosby driving in Mason Zambo.

The two teams will close out the two-game set at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday.