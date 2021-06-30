It’s been an adjustment for Bryce Stika in his summer in the Texas Collegiate League.
With a switch from aluminum to wooden bats and trying to fill in and help out wherever he can, Stika is trying to make the most of his opportunity.
“It takes some time to get used to,” Sitka said. “Coming from aluminum to wood, I’ve found you have to take it a day at a time and just try to make adjustments as you start to understand some things.”
Sitka was uncertain if he would have a chance to play at Riverside Stadium again after his senior season got cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but got a chance this summer as part of the Victoria Generals.
He and the Generals started the season slow, but have won nine of their last 13 games to move into second in the Texas Collegiate League standings.
“It’s just a great atmosphere in Victoria and being back in my hometown its awesome,” Sitka said. “I love that I’m able to come home from the summer and just be able to be around this atmosphere and everything.”
Sitka is fresh off a season at Paris Junior College, a place where he has enjoyed his first year of college baseball.
“It was great, I built friendships that I never thought I would be able to,” Sitka said. “And just going there, experiencing that and getting my first year out of the way in college was an awesome thing.”
The team made the regional tournament this year, but was unable to advance to the NJCAA World Series.
“It was really crazy, the talent level is insane and you see these kids that you’ve never seen before,” Sitka said. “Just the whole thing and how the teams come together, it was really crazy.”
Stika has appeared in eight games for the Generals so far, earning an RBI and four runs in his appearances.
“He’s definitely got some tools that are a plus at the collegiate level,” said Generals head coach Michael Oros. “And there’s obviously some that he can improve on, like anybody else. But the defense and the speed he has are two tremendous tools. He just has to become more consistent with the bat, which is going to come as he gets older.”
The Generals are entering the second half of the season, and Oros is hoping that Sitka will gain more opportunities to contribute.
“We have D1 guys all the way down to JUCO and certain guys have to fill certain roles, and that’s what Bryce is doing right now,” Oros said. “I think he’s going to have his playing time start to pick up here in the second half and hopefully he can help us go on a run leading into the playoffs.”
Stika is just hoping to contribute in any way he can.
“The biggest thing for me is to soak up everything and learn as much as I can from this team,” Sitka said. “I like to adapt to change, regardless if I’m hitting, if I’m pinch running or whatever, I’m just going to make the best of every opportunity.”
