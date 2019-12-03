Victoria West graduate Clayton Wenske is one of three players transferring to UHV for the upcoming season.
Wenske and Christian Garcia come to UHV from Coastal Bend College, and Dalin Stanton attended Utah Valley University.
Wenske earned second team all-district honors as a pitcher for the Warriors. He was also named the team’s MVP.
Wenske had a 3.61 ERA last year for the Warriors, along with a .277 batting average.
“The college is close to home and has a successful baseball program,” Wenske said of his decision to transfer.
Garcia, a right-handed pitcher, is a Goose Creek High School graduate.
He compiled a 2-1 record with a 6.28 ERA at Coastal Bend in seven games in two years. He had 14 strikeouts and eight walks in 14.1 innings.
Stanton, a middle infielder, is a 2017 graduate of Clear Springs High School where he was first team all-district 24-6A and first team all-area.
