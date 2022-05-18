SEATTLE — Sam Houston State’s Eric Callaway won the men’s 100-meter dash at the Western Athletic Conference Outdoor Track & Field Championships held at Husky Track on the campus of the University of Washington.
Callaway, a junior from Victoria West, won the event in a time 10.36 seconds.
Callaway also finished second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 20.99 seconds.
Callaway graduated from West in 2017 where he lettered in football, powerlifting and track & field.
Callaway helped the Bearkats finish second in the team standings with a total of 135.5 points. Grand Canyon won the team title with 155.5 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.