Former UHV player Cordi Wilson helped Garrett Harrison get a chance to play for the Jaguars.
Harrison thought it was only fair to return a favor.
Harrison works as a coach and instructor for Wilson’s Vendetta Baseball in Victoria.
“You get to be around the game all the time,” Harrison said. “I never stray away from it. I constantly get to help the younger boys and I feel like it helps make me a better player.”
Harrison will begin his senior season at 3 p.m. Friday when the Jaguars open the season with a doubleheader against Mid-America Christian (3-1) at Riverside Stadium.
“I’m looking to have a lot of fun,” Harrison said. “This is my last year so I’m not going to take anything negative and let it get to me. We have a good, positive energy on this team. We’re going to try and get in that conference tournament and go from there.”
Harrison played at Victoria West and began his collegiate career at Our Lady of the Lake University. He transferred to Blinn College before coming to UHV as a sophomore.
Harrison started all 48 games last season – mostly at third base – and hit .331 with one home run, seven doubles and 27 RBIs.
“He’s done a really good job,” said UHV coach Terry Puhl. “Garrett knows the game really well.”
Puhl attributes much of Harrison’s success to the time he spends as a coach and instructor.
“I think he’s got more serious about his academics,” Puhl said. “It appears he’s maturing. I think a lot of it is him teaching baseball helps him. When you have to start teaching something, you better know what you’re talking about or you’re going to screw somebody up.”
Harrison knows he’ll have to play a bigger role to help the Jaguars reach the Red River Athletic Conference tournament for the first time since 2016.
“We have to play selfless baseball,” Harrison said. “Pass the torch and depend on the next guy to do their job. I think we have a good squad to be able to do that this year.”
NOTES: Puhl said Industrial graduate Bailey Kolb and Anthony Flores will start Games 1 and 2, respectively, on Friday. Tyler Price will start one game Saturday and the other starter is undetermined.
Puhl said no pitcher will throw more than 75 pitches on Friday or Saturday.
Mid-America Christian won three of four in its season-opening series against Bethany College.
Puhl has been pleased with the progress of his team.
“The position players are fairly ready to go,” he said. “The pitchers, we’re going to have to move them into the start of the season on a pitch count. Hopefully, by their second or third outing we can extend them out to 100 pitches.”
