SEGUIN – Texas Lutheran University’s Lexi Morris, a Victoria West graduate, has been named SCAC defensive player of the week for matches played Oct. 28-Nov. 3.
The award is Morris’ third of the season. She was previously the defensive player of the week in Week 1 and in Week 5.
This past week, Morris set a new career high in digs with 41 in the Bulldogs’ win over Mary Hardin-Baylor on Saturday.
Morris also had a pair of 33-dig totals in matches against Hardin-Simmons and Concordia Texas. Overall, Morris averaged 7.13 digs per set throughout the three matches. Her highest digs-per-set average, 8.20, came in the win over Mary Hardin-Baylor.
Morris and the Bulldogs go into this weekend’s SCAC Volleyball Championship as the No. 6 seed. TLU faces No. 3 seed Southwestern at 6 p.m. Friday in TLU’s Memorial Gymnasium.
