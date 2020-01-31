Daidree Zarate has had to make a big jump year at Victoria West.
Zarate, a freshman guard made the varsity team and has had to learn how to compete at a high level.
“It’s a big adjustment,” Zarate said. “The varsity level is just so much faster than I’ve ever played. But I’m getting used to it and I think I have played a lot better recently.
Daidree Zarate on adjusting to the varsity level as a freshman. pic.twitter.com/QGcydrCLIT— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) February 1, 2020
Victoria West (18-14, 8-5) was taking on Corpus Christi Miller (10-25) on Friday night in a District 30-5A game.
The Warriors ran away with the win 82-40 over the Lady Buccaneers and in the process took another step towards securing fourth place and a playoff spot in the district.
“This game just brings us closer to cementing a spot in the playoffs, which has been out goal from the beginning of the season, “said West head coach Sandra Jimenez. “We are going to keep trying to win as many games as possible and try to make the playoffs.”
The Warriors jumped out to an 15-0 and cruised behind 11 points from Aaliyah Castillo to lead 31-5 after one quarter.
Aaliyah Castillo scores the first points of the game and West takes a 2-0 lead over Miller. pic.twitter.com/wdOMuvEkMl— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) February 1, 2020
The success continued for West. The Warriors scored another 15 points while allowing 9 from Miller in the second and led by 32 at halftime.
The second half was more of the same. West grew its lead to 38 after the third quarter and cruised to victory.
One byproduct of getting a big lead early was that it afforded the opportunity for Zarate and other bench players to get more playing time.
“It was great to get so many minutes tonight,” Zarate said. “My shots weren’t going in but I made up for it by playing good defense and rebounding. I learned a lot by being able to get out there so much today.”
Jamia Wilson hits a jumper and West leads 63-25 over Miller at the end of the third quarter. pic.twitter.com/dyco1Kg03E— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) February 1, 2020
Jimenez was impressed by Zarate’s play.
“One thing I can say about her is that she has never shown any fear,” Jimenez said. “She works hard in practice, has great hands and will fight for everything. She really has been a pleasant surprise all year long. We felt she would fit in with this group, we felt like she had the talent to help us out; and she is a great kid both on and off the court. That’s something that I think has helped her be successful this season.”
Daidree has also had help along the way, as her older sister Dailynn is also on the team.
“When she first got on the team, I helped her out and we practiced at home and at school,” Dailynn said. “She’s just spent time watching and learning how we play and she’s really cought on.”
Dailynn Zarate on West's successful first quarter. pic.twitter.com/rjGdFqxYkp— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) February 1, 2020
Dailynn said the team played well against Miller.
“It was exciting to get such a big win,” she said. “The first time we played them, we didn’t have that big of a lead and it was really fun to be able to get ahead so early. We ran the offense, took our time and our defense really showed up early.”
District 30-5A
Victoria West 82, Corpus Christi Miller 40
Points: (VW) Dailynn Zarate 2, Aaliyah Castillo 22, Jamia Wilson 6, Ashley Giesalhart 11, Aliza Scott 10, Lizzie Adams 3, Alana Johnson 16, Jayne Chavos 2, Haleigh Reyes 10, (M) Alyssa Jaimes 8, Genive Villarreal 3, Esmeralda Hill 12, Madalyn Luis 3, Serinity Simmons 1, Paris Watson 10, Noralazay Garcia 1. Halftime: West 46-14; 3-pointers: Castillo 2, Giesalhart, Johnson 4, Jaimes 2, Villarreal, Luis 1. Records: West 18-14, 8-5; Miller: 10-25.
West boys edge Miller
Kevin Rankin scored 22 points and Victoria West held on for a 61-59 District 30-5A win over Corpus Christi Miller on Tuesday night at the West gym.
West (12-14, 7-4) took control early and led 36-17 at half. Miller (21-7, 9-3) however made runs in the third and fourth quarters to cut into the Warriors lead, but West held on in the fourth for its sixth win in seven games.
Dion Green had 4 points in the fourth to help seal the victory. Omar Posada had 16 points, good for second on the Warriors.
Brian Luis had 17 points to lead the Buccaneers, Malik Edwards added 14 points.
District 30-5A
Victoria West 61, Corpus Christi Miller 59
Points: (VW) La’Trell Barfield 12, Omar Posada 16, Sammy Brito 2, Jadyn Smith 5, Kevin Rankin 22, Dion Green 4; (M) Adkison 6, Luis 17, Jimenez 2, Clay 3, Body 5, Edwards 14, Davis 3;
Halftime: West 36-17; 3-pointers: Luis 2, Davis, Barfield, Posada 2, Rankin 2; Records: West 12-14, 7-4; Miller 21-7, 9-3.
