SAN DIEGO — All season long, Victoria West has been thriving off the success of starting pitcher Alexis James.
After pitching a complete game victory on Friday, James came right back with another complete game performance as West overcame a late rally attempt to defeat Sharyland Pioneer 5-4 and advance to the Class 5A regional semifinals for the first time in school history.
James has now thrown 35 innings over West's five playoff games.
"It's something I've never felt before," James said after Saturday's win. "It's way more than excitement. Something you can't explain. I knew they were going to come in with a dog fight, and they weren't going to try to go down easy. We just had to play our game and play with everything we had."
West (24-5-1) was facing Pioneer in Game 2 of a best-of-three series in the regional quarterfinal round.
James allowed four runs on eight hits over seven innings, walking two and striking out four while also going 1-for-3 at the plate with two RBI.
"Outstanding, she's all heart, man," said West head coach Jody Thompson. "Strength. Everything a coach wants in a player."
West came in expecting a dog fight and made sure to take an early lead.
The Warriors led 4-0 after three innings thanks to 2-RBI singles from shortstop Katarina Zarate and James in the first and third innings, both times scoring center fielder Sydney Harvey and designated hitter Lilly Chavez.
"We knew they were going to come out jumping, so we just had to get back on them and knock em down, and we did that," Zarate said.
Pioneer's Ilyssa Casanova replaced starting pitcher Reagan Staehely in the fourth inning and stymied the Warriors' offense.
The Lady Diamondbacks took advantage of three defensive errors by West in the fourth inning to score two runs and cut the deficit in half.
"You just have to forget that that ever happened," Zarate said. "You have to have a short memory cause the next pitch is what matters. We did that, and we came out on top."
After Pioneer made it a one run game in the top of the fifth, second baseman Daizie Fuentez drove in Zarate with a two-out RBI double in the bottom of the inning to put West back up by two.
The Lady Diamondbacks made one last rally in the top of the seventh as Arianna Ale scored on Karisa Lopez's two-out RBI double, making it a one-run game with two runners on base.
Yet James came right back and struck out Faith Nunez, her fourth strikeout of the game, to secure the 5-4 game and series win.
"This team can do anything," James said. "You put them in any situation, and we're going to shine. We've just got to keep doing what we're doing and trusting the process with everything."
West advances to play Georgetown in the Class 5A regional semifinals at a time and place to be determined.
"It goes back to heart," Thompson said. "Just the pure determination and the drive, the wanting to succeed and continue on playing that they love this sport so much. It's the best feeling in the world, man. I wouldn't want to share it with any other group of girls."
CLASS 5A Regional Quarterfinal
Victoria West 5, Sharyland Pioneer 4
Pioneer: 000 210 1 - 4 8 0
West: 202 010 X - 5 9 3
W: Alexis James; L: Reaghan Staehly
Highlights: (W) Alexis James 7.0 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 2 BB, 4 K, 1-for-3, 2 RBI; Katarina Zarate 1-for-1, 2 RBI, R, 2 BB; Sydney Harvey 3-for-4, 2 R; Lilly Chavez 2-for-4, 2 R; Daizie Fuentez 1-for-3, RBI, 2B; (P) Reaghan Staehely 3.0 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 2 BB; Ilyssa Casanoa 3.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 3 K; Karisa Lopez 2-for-3, 2 RBI, R, BB, 2 2B; Alondra Rodriguez 2-for-4; Faith Nunez 1-for-4, RBI, R
Records: Victoria West 24-5-1
