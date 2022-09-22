CORPUS CHRISTI — Victoria West breathed confidence on Thursday.
The Warriors exploded for a school record for points in a 72-21 win over Corpus Christi King to open play in District 14-5A, Division I on Thursday night at Cabaniss Stadium.
West snapped a five-game losing streak which dated back to last year’s district finale against Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial.
West (1-3, 1-0) produced a season-high 490 yards of total offense and scored on 10 of 13 possessions with only one punt.
“These guys probably showed a lot more than people know,” said West head coach Courtney Boyce. “A lot of toughness and resiliency through the bye week, and they just continued to work to get better.”
Junior quarterback Camden Repper found his groove, completing 12 of 14 passes for 211 yards and four touchdowns, all coming in the first half. Prior to Thursday, Repper had two touchdown passes to his name.
“It was really exciting coming out here and doing well as a team,” Repper said. “We really wanted to come out here and get our first district win.”
Repper opened the game by completing 11 of 12 pass attempts with two touchdowns in that span as West cruised to a 51-14 lead at halftime.
“I’ve seen a lot of maturity out of him, especially since Game 1,” Boyce said. “He’s recognizing what’s going on in the secondary just because a certain thing worked in the past at practice. He’s able to make an adjustment on the type of throw he needs to make or throw it to, so I’m proud of him.
Junior Kamauri Montgomery had two touchdown runs in the first half and added his second career touchdown reception on a 66-yard screen pass just before halftime. He finished with 78 yards on 11 carries to go with his three total touchdowns.
Seeing West’s playbook open up with Repper gave the 6-foot-tall Montgomery a lot of confidence going forward.
“These first few games were a little rocky for us, but (Repper) has picked it up,” Montgomery said.
The Warriors converted each of their four red zone trips into touchdowns on a 17-yard pass from Repper to D’andre Fillmore and runs of 10 and 2 yards by Montgomery, and 9 yards from Carter Nelson.
King (0-4, 0-1) gifted West with a fumble and an interception, which the Warriors converted into touchdowns by Fillmore and Montgomery. West also scored following a muffed punt by King’s Nate Reyes in the fourth quarter.
“(The defense) got themselves in a spot and found a way to step up and make plays,” Boyce said. “That creates more possessions. That’s what you do as a defense, keep them out of the end zone.”
After going up 22-0 in the first quarter, West surrendered back-to-back touchdowns to cut the lead to 22-14, including a bad snap which the Mustangs recovered in the Warriors’ red zone.
West then bowed its neck on defense, sacking King quarterback Bryan Guillen twice and limiting the Mustangs to 252 yards of total offense.
“Each drive has to be a separate drive,” said junior defensive lineman TK Rollins. “Of course, you need to learn from each drive, but you can’t let what happened in the past affect you.”