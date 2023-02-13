Victoria West knows one fact for sure — it is in the playoffs.
The Warriors are the second seed in the North Zone and will determine whether it's the third or fourth seed out of District 29-5A when it plays Flour Bluff, likely Friday, at a time and site to be determined.
The road to the playoffs hasn’t exactly been a smooth one, but the Warriors (14-17) will take some momentum into the postseason after capturing a 66-51 win over Corpus Christi Moody on Monday night at the West gym.
“The thing I take from it is the kids continue to fight,” said West coach Cody McDonald. “They don’t allow adversity to stop them. We’ve had our back against the wall it feels like forever. Since we lost the second one to East, we knew what we had to do and the kids have really buckled down.”
West had some shaky moments against the Trojans (17-17) but also showed signs of being a team to contend with in the playoffs.
“We go up and down,” said West senior Zo Morgan, who scored a game-high 25 points. “We’re starting to get in our groove and pick it up and be more aggressive. I feel it all starts on our defense. We get steals and fly around. We dive on the ball, and that brings our energy up tremendously.”
Morgan was a big part of a 15-3 run to end the second quarter that allowed the Warriors to extend their lead to 15 points at halftime.
Morgan converted three of his four 3-pointers during the run, including two in the final 25 seconds of the quarter.
“Zo has been a leader for this team for four years,” McDonald said. “The energy he brings, the fire and passion he plays with on both ends of the floor ignites the rest of our team.”
West took advantage of its depth and continuously put pressure on Moody, which never got closer than 11 points in the second half.
“You’re constantly searching to see what is the right lineup at the right time, and the thing these kids have bought into is we talk family all the time,” McDonald said. “These kids don’t care who’s successful. If someone has a hot hand, they want him out on the court.”
D’andre Fillmore came off the bench to score 16 points for the Warriors, and Jackson Hodge added 12.
“I think we can be successful in the playoffs,” Morgan said. “We’ve got offensive stuff to work on and we’ve got to stop turning the ball over.”
District 29-5A
Victoria West 66, Corpus Christi Moody 51
Points: (M) Hezekiah Johnson 13, Aaron Coronado 5, Isaiah Edmonds 14, Jon Michael Ortega 6, Quatro Guerra 13. (W) Shawn Mettey 2, Alejandro Gonzalez 7, Zo Morgan 25, Luke Parker 4, Jackson Hodge 12, D’andre Fillmore 16.
Halftime: West 42-25. 3-pointers: Johnson, Guerra, Morgan 4, Gonzalez. Records: Moody 17-17; West 14-17.