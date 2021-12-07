Victoria West wants to feel comfortable in its offense.
The Warriors, coming off a 1-4 showing at the Border Olympics tournament, hosted Corpus Christi King in the District 29-5A opener on Tuesday night at the West gym.
An 18-2 run in the third quarter lifted the Warriors to a 55-41 win over the Mustangs. West shot 16 of 25 in the second half. West (5-5) trailed 23-21 at the halftime.
“We executed our offense,” said West coach Cody McDonald. “We pushed the ball, we got the looks that we were looking for. We were a little more patient."
West opened the game on a red-hot 12-2 run thanks to three turnovers by King (8-8) and eight points by senior Dion Green to lead with 2:53 left in the opening frame.
During the run, West hit on five of its first six shot attempts.
Green finished with a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds.
“We handled our adversity,” Green said. “That weekend at the tournament, we had a lot of adversity. We found our confidence at halftime when coach was talking to us.”
But the Warriors went cold and failed to score over the next four minutes of the first and second quarters while Jadyn Smith sat due to foul trouble.
King went on an 8-1 run during West's cold snap and held the lead at halftime.
Smith re-entered the game in the third quarter and made his presence known.
The senior had 13 points, including 6 of 6 from the field, and wrangled nine rebounds. West cleared 35 total rebounds in Tuesday’s win
“We knew we had to rebound and win the boards,” Smith said. “That’s our game. We have to box out and get rebounds, and we’ll win the game.”
Green and Smith had success in the in the low post for the Warriors.
The duo combined for 33 points and 19 rebounds, and was exactly the kind of performances McDonald wants in the future from the big men.
“We can force rebounds, we can drive,” Smith said. “We can do a lot of stuff together. We play well with each other. It’s fun playing with him, too.”
DISTRICT 29-5A
Victoria West 55, Corpus Christi King 41
Points: (K) Palmer 19, Cullen 9, Cervantes 5, Cano 2, Bennetsen 2, Livas 2; (W) Dion Green 20, Jadyn Smith 13, D’andre Fillmore 9, Zo Morgan 7, Patrick Cates 4, Shawn Mettey 2.
Halftime King 23-21. 3-pointers: (K) Cullen 3, Palmer 2, Cervantes. (W) Morgan 2, Fillmore. Records: King 8-8, 0-1; West 5-5, 1-0.
