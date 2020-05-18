A parade is planned for West High School seniors at 1 p.m. May 31.
The parade will begin at West High School and travel south on Main Street through downtown and then participants can split off to travel their own routes through their neighborhoods, according to a news release from parade organizers.
Seniors are asked to wear their caps and gowns and decorate their cars.
