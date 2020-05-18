Victoria West High School
Contributed Photo

A parade is planned for West High School seniors at 1 p.m. May 31.

The parade will begin at West High School and travel south on Main Street through downtown and then participants can split off to travel their own routes through their neighborhoods, according to a news release from parade organizers.

Seniors are asked to wear their caps and gowns and decorate their cars.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.