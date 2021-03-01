Victoria West's defense had its hands full on Monday.
The Warriors, facing off against a team playing with its backs against the wall knew they'd be in for a test against Victoria East, but the Warriors held off a second half barrage from the Lady Titans for a 2-1 victory, West's second win over East this season.
"After losing to them so many times it just feels great to just actually be on top," said West goalkeeper Kassandra Persinger. "We've always been second best to East in town and to get two wins over them is a pretty good feeing."
West and East both had chances early on but it was the Warriors who struck first, as Jadyn Rangel opened the scoring in the 15th minute on a low strike into the bottom corner of the net.
Skylar Shaffer added a second for West five minutes later and the Warriors went into the locker room with a 2-0 lead.
"We've hoped to get to this point for years and to finally reach it, it's indescribable," said West head coach Courtney Stoltenberg. "We haven't beaten East twice in the season since I've been here and it was two stressful games, but we've gotten there."
East came out and created chances in the second half but West's defense held off the Lady Titans attack until the 75th minute, when Caroline Breaux scored off an assist from Kristen Ysaguirre.
East continued to threaten in the final minutes but was unable to tie things.
"We just have that fire inside of us," Ysaguirre said. "Even when we get down we never give up. We always keep pushing even if we don't get the result we want. Everyone put that effort in and it's just just upsetting we couldn't come up with a better result."
East has had to fight through adversity this year with the graduation of many seniors from last seasons team, but East head coach Misty Beonig is happy with how this years senior group has stepped up.
"the way they've stepped up and found their voice has been such a great thing to see," she said. "I've been pleasantly surprised with how vocal they are and how positive they are with the younger ones in the group. It's really been cool because they have been teachers with these girls and they've approached it everyday with the goal of making the team better and getting better every time we step on the field."
West is in a battle for second place in district with Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial and knows it will have to be at its best to secure a top two spot.
"We've been practicing great and we have to keep that up," Persinger said. "There are still some things we can get better with and that's what we have to do. We have to keep getting better everyday."
