Chavez’s two-run double in the bottom of the sixth inning quelled a three-run rally by the Lady Titans in the top half of the inning.
“We had to come out scoring and get a cushion because we knew they had a good offense,” Chavez said. “We all know our jobs while hitting with runners on base.”
Zaria Brigham helped set the table for West from the bottom of the lineup, going 3-for-3 with a run scored.
West (8-5, 2-1) rode that momentum to hit 5-for-13 with runners in scoring position.
“That’s most definitely what I’m looking for from my 9-hole,” Thompson said. “When she gets on base, we have our two captains up next and they’re usually gonna take care of business. And she hits the ball well. She can put down a bunt. She did a great job.”
Brigham also used her glove to keep West’s momentum up.
A diving grab in right field to start the top of the second inning kept Brooke Escalona from reaching base and the Lady Titans (5-14, 0-4) went down in order.
That came at the beginning of a streak of 10 consecutive batters retired by West junior Alexis James. She picked up three of her five strikeouts during that time.
“I know whenever we play really well defensively, (Alexis) gets on a rally,” Brigham said. “She started striking out the batters with her changeup.”
James had to hang on to get the win, though.
RBIs from Tal Evans and Brooke Escalona highlighted the sixth-inning rally and made it a two-run game. Escalona had a two-run single to plate Madison Lemons and Tatiana Rocha.
“She’s very confident in the defense that she has at her back,” Thompson said. “That alone relieves some of the pressure off her back.”
Across the field, East couldn’t help but feel frustrated.
Another rally was halted by defensive miscues, this time in its best chance to beat its crosstown rivals in nearly three years.
“We were so close. We had it in our grasp,” Evans said. “We just let our mental mistakes carry over. It’s really hard whenever you’re out there putting in all your effort and then it’s not translating. I think that’s making everyone even more frustrated because we know we were so close.”
East’s rally was five innings in the works.
The Lady Titans wanted to ambush James in the circle and hit as many first-pitch strikes as possible.
They put nine balls in play on the first pitch of an at-bat, with three resulting in hits.
“Nothing against AJ — we love the kid — but we knew she was hittable,” said East coach Melissa Buck. “Unfortunately, it kind of took us a little too long to make adjustments.”
District 29-5A
Victoria West 8, Victoria East 4
East 000 003 1 — 4 7 5
West 202 103 x — 8 11 1
W: Alexis James L: Mia Amador. Highlights: (E) Madison Lemons 3-4, 1 R; Brooke Escalona 1-3, 2 RBI; (W) Katarina Zarate 2-3,1 RBI, 3 R, 1 2B, 1 3B; Lilly Chavez 2-4, 3 RBI, 1 R, 2 2B, Zaria Brigham 3-3, 1 R. Records: East 5-14, 0-4; West 8-5, 2-1.
