Aaliyah Castillo stood in the huddle during a timeout and composed herself, remembering what she could do.
One free throw is all it would take to win Victoria West the game, but after missing her previous two attempts from the line, including a free throw directly before the timeout was called, Castillo was unsure of herself.
“When I missed the first free throw, I got down on myself,” Castillo said. “I went into the huddle, and I told myself ‘I have to win this game,’ so I just cleared that out of my head and got myself ready.”
After the timeout, Castillo stepped up to the free throw line with two seconds remaining in the game and sank it, giving Victoria West (14-5, 10-3) a 37-36 win over Corpus Christi Ray in District 29-5A play.
It was a win the Warriors sorely needed, as they are in a battle with Flour Bluff for the final two playoff spots in district.
“It was a huge win for us,” Castillo said. “We knew coming into tonight that we would need to win three out of our next four games to stay in third place in district. We were able to do that tonight, and it’s important so we don’t have to play the one seed in another district like we did last year.”
West struggled early and faced a deficit but came back to lead 11-6 after the first quarter. The Warriors stretched their lead to 13 at halftime.
The second half was more back and forth. The Lady Texans trimmed into the lead as West led 30-23 after the third quarter. Ray brought the West lead all the way down to two points and then eventually tied things with two minutes remaining in the game.
“It took some luck and just telling the kids to hold their composure,” said West head coach Sandra Jimenez. “Even though they kept eating away at the lead, we had to do that. They were making some good shots, and we didn’t shoot as well as we normally do. They got in our face, and we didn’t handle it well, but luckily we had a lead and were able to come out with a win.”
Both teams missed opportunities at the foul line before Castillo sank the game winning free throw, and West held on, stealing a long inbound pass from Ray after another timeout as the clock ran out.
“When they called that timeout after her first free throw, I think it was actually a good thing for her. I just told her, ‘Aaliyah, we’ve made these shots a thousand times since you were a seventh grader. Just relax and put it in.’”
The win keeps West in third place in district with three games remaining.
“We just have to make sure we go out there and win,” Castillo said. “We have to minimize turnovers, make sure we rebound better and break the press and make sure that we work as a team.”
District 29-5A
Points: (W) Aaliyah Castillo 15, Dailyn Zarate 9, Leilani Green 6, Ashley Giesalhart 5, Haleigh Reyes 2; (R) Leilani Garner 14, Williams 8, Precious Stewart 6, Marley Sims 3, Alex Rodriguez 2, Medina 2, Alysa Hernandez 1
3-pointers: Sims, Zarate; Halftime: West 23-10; Record: West 14-5, 10-3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.