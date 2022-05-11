Jaydn Rangel has wanted to travel the world and play college soccer for almost as long as she can remember.

The Victoria West senior will get the opportunity to do both.

Rangel signed Wednesday to play soccer with the i2i International Soccer Academy at Northumbria University in Newcastle, England, during a ceremony at the West gym. She was one of three student-athletes making their college plans official.

West’s leading goal scorer got in touch with i2i midway through the soccer season.

Her mom saw the email and where the program was based before signing up for a tryout in Austin in March.

“There were like 50 people there at each camp. It was rainy and cold,” Rangel said. “They told us we weren’t going to hear back from then until their two weeks (of tryouts) were up and they went back to England. But they ended up texting me that next day that they wanted to offer me a roster spot.”

The academy boasts a working relationship with Northumbria coach and Newcastle United FC women’s manager Becky Langley.

According to the academy’s website, there’s a possibility that i2i players could be selected for the Northumbria team or even Newcastle United, which currently plays in the fourth tier of English women’s soccer.

“I was just shocked because not many people get to reach their dreams or their goals,” Rangel said. “It just took heart and effort, really pushing myself to do better for myself and my family. I just really wanted to reach my dreams.”

Rangel was told by the academy that they will do their part to help her land on a team in the Football Association pyramid after graduation.

Should she find a roster spot after graduating, it’s believed she would be the first Victoria girl’s soccer player to play in England.

“She’s definitely leaving behind a legacy for the rest of the team to strive for,” said coach Courtney Stoltenberg. “I think it’s making some of them so much more motivated. The ones that want to continue playing after high school, they’re seeing that if they work like she did, they can reach those opportunities, also.”

Williams commits to TLU

Kibreante Williams was familiar with Texas Lutheran University before the Bulldogs came to recruit him.

TLU had Victoria natives J’Den Williams (St. Joseph) and Kyle Schmidt (East) on its roster this year and has a history of recruiting the South Texas region.

That’s why it was a no-brainer for the running back to commit to the Division III school.

“It allowed me to know more people out there,” Williams said. “It feels more like home than anything. Basically, I know everybody out there.”

Williams was West’s leading rusher in 2021 with 933 yards and 12 touchdowns on 152 carries.

He first heard from TLU after basketball season.

“They talked to me about a visit and it went from there,” Williams said.

Lauper heading home to Ohio

If Mateo Lauper wants to see family while in college, he won’t have to turn far.

Lauper, a senior on the West boy’s soccer team, is set to play college soccer for Bluffton University in his native Ohio. He will be around a two-hour drive from his relatives still living in the Buckeye State.

“It just felt like the right fit,” Lauper said. “I visited the college and got nothing but love from them. The people were just very welcoming and loving from the moment I stepped on campus.”

Lauper didn’t expect to play collegiately, but is thankful for the opportunity.

“It’s definitely something to be grateful for,” he said.