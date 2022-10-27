Homefield advantage can benefit some teams in the playoffs.
Victoria West has a chance to host a playoff game for the first time since 2019 if it can win its remaining two games.
The Warriors (4-4, 4-1) clinched a playoff spot in a 50-35 win over Corpus Christi Carroll last week.
“I think we’re trying to get our team to play at home once again,” said West coach Courtney Boyce. “Giving our seniors another home game, I think that’s exciting and worth fighting for.”
But the first of those two games is 7:30 p.m. Friday at Corpus Christi’s Buccaneer Stadium against Corpus Christi Miller (7-1, 4-1).
The Warriors are in a three-way tie for second place with the Buccaneers and Victoria East.
Miller suffered its first loss of the season when it dropped a 38-34 decision to Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial in Week 10.
Despite the loss, Miller is averaging 519.6 yards and 46.9 points per game on offense. Its defense is allowing 16.4 points per game.
“You’ve got to do your best,” Boyce said. “You’ve got to go out there and compete each and every play. Make nothing easy. Make them work for everything.”
The results have seemed easy for Miller receivers Lonnie Adkism, a Sam Houston State commit, Jayden Moreno and Datron Denmon.
The trio has combined for 1,896 yards and 29 of Miller’s 32 touchdown catches. Adkism leads the way with 791 yards and 13 touchdowns.
The Warriors know they can’t key on Adkism if they hope to slow down the Buccaneers’ high-powered offense.
“I don’t think we’re really targeting specific players,” said senior linebacker/running back Jaxx Rangnow. “I think we trust each other enough to where we know we can make the play and do everything correct.”
West looks to limit explosive plays after surrendering eight plays of 20 yards or more against Carroll.
“We’ve always focused on not letting those happen,” Rangnow said. “But they happen here and there. We’ve just got to keep up like everybody else.”
West running back Kamauri Montgomery has produced explosive plays of his own.
Montgomery, a junior, rushed for a career-high 243 yards and four touchdowns last week and is 48 yards short of the 1,000-yard mark in his first season at running back.
The Warriors' last 1,000-yard rusher was Chase Patek, who had 1,469 yards during his senior season in 2020.
“I think it’s something (Montgomery) wanted and competed for,” Boyce said. “I think he’s done a good job of going out there and showing patience. I think that’s what’s improved week after week. He’s showing patience in the backfield, but a lot of that is getting chemistry with the line and the line’s doing a great job in front of him.”
Like most teams late in the season, West has dealt with its fair share of bumps, bruises and injuries as the season winds down.
Senior defensive back Carter Nelson was forced to leave last week’s game and didn’t return. Sophomore quarterback Dom Martinez came on in the third quarter last week for Camden Repper before the junior starter returned later the same quarter and finished the game.
“The coaching staff and the team itself has done a great job of that,” Boyce said. “That starts in an earlier process whether guys were playing on JV or backup roles. They get a lot of quality reps at practice and get evaluated. You notice the different positions and we’ve got guys that are stepping up. That’s exciting.”
While an extra home game would be nice, West knows it would be all for naught if it suffers an early exit like it did last year in the bi-district round.
“It definitely would be sweet, although it’s not our main focal point,” said senior receiver Jeremiah Baldwin. “I think it’s just about getting better as the season comes to an end so we can extend our season the furthest we can. But getting a home game against definitely would be a sweet thing to have.”