The bye week came at the right time for Victoria West.

The Warriors (0-3) dropped their first three games of the season for just the second time in school history, including two games decided by one touchdown.

“Those first three games, they were tough losses, but they were really good playoff teams,” said junior offensive lineman Eric Bland. “It showed all the young guys, not just on the O-line, but our backs and on defense, what it’s like to play a varsity."

West felt it was moving in the right direction with a 10-0 lead over Alice within the first six minutes of their Week 3 matchup, and a 17-8 lead in the third quarter.

Instead, the Coyotes rallied for 16 unanswered points to escape Memorial Stadium with a win the Warriors thought was theirs.

“We’re very confident,” said senior receiver Carter Nelson. “In the bye week, we went back to the basics, just learning our offense again and going through the fundamentals. Going into district, it’s going to be a big factor.”

West will travel to Cabaniss Stadium at 7 p.m. on Thursday to face Corpus Christi King (0-3) in the District 14-5A, Division I opener.

The Mustangs have struggled to find any traction in losses to Alice, Laredo Nixon and Tuloso-Midway, allowing an average of 34 points per game while averaging 11 points on offense.

West knows it must take any advantage it gets Thursday to snap its four-game losing streak, and doing that will be the result of the short week of practice.

“I think it’s about how we practice and how we communicate and work together that’s gonna make us successful on any game night,” said head coach Courtney Boyce. “Everybody’s first district ballgame is always the toughest. Everybody brings their A-game. There’s no assumptions about anything, you’ve just gotta push.”

One of the biggest areas the Warriors hoped to improve during the bye week was offensive line play.

West has been dealing with growing pains from its young offensive front in pass protection, which allowed four sacks in the loss to Alice.

“The bye week was really beneficial,” Bland said. “I think it helped (us) focus on what we were messing up on and getting these young guys caught up to the older kids we’re going to play in district.”

While West has been working on shoring up its pass protection, the line has done a good job paving a way for the Warriors' rushing attack.

West is averaging 184.7 yards per game on the ground and junior Kamauri Montgomery has averaged 102 yards per game in his first three starts at running back.

“I’m very proud about that,” Bland said. “That’s our bread and butter. That’s what everybody’s coming to watch us for, running the ball. Watching Kamauri, Jaxx (Rangnow) or (Zorian Barfield) run the ball downfield and get a score, I think it’s great.”

Still, Victoria West understands it must play its best for all four quarters on Thursday.

“We want to always come out strong and score early, and keep that momentum throughout the game,” Nelson said. “That might’ve been our problem in other games, like the Alice game. We’d jump out and get a score, but we’ve got to maintain that throughout the entire game.”