Victoria West is ready to get back on the field.
The Warriors had a bye last week following a 66-13 loss to Flour Bluff in their District 15-5A, Division I opener. The week off was a chance for West to reset before it travels to Corpus Christi King on Friday.
“I feel like we always have a great bye week,” said West coach Courtney Boyce. “This was a little different. I thought the kids responded well and got a great deal out of it. They responded really well.”
After allowing 511 yards of total offense to Flour Bluff in Week 3, the Warriors’ (1-2, 0-1) defense wants to set the tone right away against the Mustangs (0-4, 0-2). King has been shut out in each of its last two games against Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial and Flour Bluff.
“It’s huge. It’s probably the biggest thing,” said senior Gavin Wurtsbaugh, who has 31 tackles this season. “We need to shut them down on the very first drive, get a three-and-out and set our offense up for success.”
The loss opened up West’s eyes to a need for physicality on the defensive side of the ball. Over the last two weeks, Wurtsbaugh and the Warriors’ defense has worked to turn up their physicality.
“[Flour Bluff] showed us our weak point,” Wurtsbaugh said. “It showed us what we needed to focus on. We got to work this week and we know what we need to do Friday.”
West is looking to jumpstart its offense on its trip to Cabaniss Stadium.
The Warriors were limited to 295 yards of total offense and turned the ball over five times. Senior Dion Green narrowly eclipsed the century mark with 102 yards rushing on 17 carries.
West knows it missed a gear against Flour Bluff and wants to get back on track. The focus over the last two weeks has been playing a full four quarters for the Warriors.
“We learned how to work harder and play through the fourth quarter,” said junior receiver D’Andre Fillmore. “The fourth quarter killed us last time. We also worked on our turnovers, so we should be good this week.”
Boyce has made sure his team knows they can’t underestimate the Mustangs, coached by Doug Foster. Though King is winless entering this week, Friday is its homecoming game and Boyce has emphasized staying focused to the Warriors.
“We do have to stay focused,” Fillmore said. “I know they’re gonna come out with a lot of intensity. We’ve just got to match it.”
