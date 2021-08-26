Victoria West hasn’t named a full-time starting quarterback as they gear up for their season opener Friday at Lockhart.
Senior Jordan Thibodeaux, junior Jeremiah Baldwin and sophomore Braden Luedeker all took reps in practice for the Warriors this week. Head coach Courtney Boyce wants to see consistency from the position group first and foremost.
“When you’re in a competition, you might be breaking up the consistency,” Boyce said. “But that’s what’s important, whoever’s on the field, the team has confidence in.”
Baldwin impressed Boyce with his decision-making during the week. The junior signal caller started to take snaps with the first team for the first time this week.
He’s just hoping to take it one play at a time with however many snaps he gets on the road this week.
“We’re really eager,” Baldwin said. “We want to come together as a unit, as a team, and do our best to take down Lockhart.”
Regardless of who ends up winning the job, the team feels confident that any of those three will have success with veterans like Dion Green, Kibreante Williams and District 15-5A, Division I Newcomer of the Year D’Andre Fillmore scattered around them.
“It just makes it easier on them,” said Williams, a senior. “It takes a lot of pressure off them knowing they have someone to get the ball to either at the receiver or the running back position. If they have to, they know they have the blocks and they can throw the ball wherever.”
Boyce is relying on the work ethic and seniority of those players to hopefully shepherd the quarterbacks along.
“Their hard work, route running and how hard they run from the backfield is what give you confidence as a quarterback to throw the ball where it needs to be,” Boyce said. “That’s the advantage you have on offense. You know what you’re doing and the defense has to react to it. You’ve got to win the anticipation.”
West is ready to get on the field and face the Lions (0-9 in 2020).
The Warriors aren’t paying attention to Lockhart’s record from last season. They just want to get on the field and make the most out of their two non-district games before district play begins.
“I’m excited. It’s the first game of the season, my senior year,” Williams said. “I just want to try to make it the best I can by doing everything I can. I’m really expecting to come out and show what we’ve been working on since the start of boot camp.”
Lockhart is a young team that will likely lean on QB Dylan Evans, who threw for just 358 yards and a pair of touchdowns last year. But the Lions are experienced, returning 14 starters from last year.
For Boyce, he hopes to see effort from whistle to whistle.
“I want to see our kids fly around to the football,” he said. “You look to cause turnovers and take care of the ball on offense, and you’ve got to win special teams.”
