PORTLAND — Victoria West is in second as a team after one day at the District 29-5A golf tournament at NorthShore Country Club with a team total of 360
The Warriors sit 17 shots back of first place Gregory-Portland. Victoria East sits in fifth place with a team total of 391.
West was led by senior Wyatt Klekar, who shot a 78 opening round, Jared Lofland shot an 87, Caleb Reinecke shot a 91 and Jayden Shilling shot 104.
The Titans top scorer was Cody McIntosh, who shot a 95, JR Gips and Mark Doane both carded a 98 and Aaron Holochwost shot a 100.
The final round of the tournament will be held Tuesday at NorthShore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.