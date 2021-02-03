Victoria West was ready to play after two weeks away from the court.
The Warriors are in the midst of a district title push and were antsy to play another game.
West finally had that chance Tuesday against Corpus Christi Carroll, winning 90-70 in a District 29-5A matchup before having to play again Wednesday against Gregory-Portland.
“It’s such a great feeling to be back out here,” Rankin said. “Everyone here was so happy and we just want to get back into things.”
The Warriors (13-2, 11-0) followed up Tuesday’s win with another big victory, easily handling the Wildcats in a 64-32 game.
“You can feel that excitement and everything,” Rankin said. “You get in the gym and the shots start falling. We just kept pushing all game and that’s exactly what we needed.”
West jumped out to an early lead as Rankin scored the team’s first eight points, but it was D’Andre Fillmore after that, coming off the bench and pouring in 13 points in the first quarter as West led 30-12.
“I think that Kevin sees a lot of himself in Fillmore,” said West assistant coach Deandre Holmes. “If you go back to Kevin’s sophomore year, he didn’t necessarily have someone cut from the same cloth as himself. But I think he sees that with D’Andre and has taken it on himself to help him with that progression.”
The Warriors continued their strong play in the second and took a 43-20 lead into halftime and continued to build their lead until the final whistle.
“I was just trying to go out there and play my game,” said Fillmore, a sophomore. “The coaches told me to go out there, take good shots and help the team and that’s what I did.”
Rankin finished the game with 26 points while Fillmore had 15 and Zo Morgan had 6.
“When I got here after football they really helped me,” Fillmore said. “I had some stuff to learn but they were great just showing me things and I’m much more comfortable now.”
The win keeps West in the drivers seat in district. A win against Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial on Friday and a win against Flour Bluff next Tuesday would clinch a district championship for the team.
“This team has had more focus on the goal at hand than any group I have been around,” said West assistant coach Cody McDonald. “They know what they want and every night they don’t look too far ahead they look at the game at hand and what they can do to take care of that and come out with a win.”
But the coaches also know what winning a district championship would mean to this program.
“It would just cement the legacy of these guys,” Holmes said. “Great seasons come and go but you win district and you get to hang a banner in the gym that’s going to hang there forever. Everyone that comes after will look up and see those names and know they were the first to do it. That would be pretty special.”
District 29-5A
Victoria West 64, Gregory-Portland 32
Points: (W) Kevin Rankin 26, D’Andre Fillmore 15, Zo Morgan 6, Luke Parker 4, Omar Posada 4, Dion Green 4, Isaac Nemes 3, Avery Bellard 2; (GP) Blake Butters 8, David Karl 5, Westin Zachary 4, Jayden Terrell 4, Nicholas Lowry 3, Chase Felt 3, Trevor Jones 3, JC Meza 2.
3-Pointers: Fillmore 2, Morgan 2, Rankin, Nemes, Felt, Jones; Halftime: West 43-20; Record: West 13-2, 11-0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.