Victoria West has finally found stability at the keeper position this year.
Now in his second season as the starting goalkeeper, Trevor Seerden has settled in as a varsity player to help lead the back line.
“Last year I didn’t come in with a lot of confidence as a freshman on varsity,” said Seerden, a sophomore. “But this year, I feel like I’ve been able to earn a bit more respect and also gotten a lot better about controlling the back line.
“We lost some pieces this year and that hurt us a lot, so someone had to be able to step up and that’s something I have been trying to do.”
West (4-6-2 in District 30-5A) was looking to get back on track on Friday night against Corpus Christi Ray in a District 30-5A matchup.
But the Warriors’ efforts fell short as they lost their third straight game 3-0 to a Texans team (9-2-2 in District 30-5A) that sits in second place in district.
“We came in expecting a good game,” Seerden said. “We knew they were going to be trying to play a lot of through balls, and honestly, we took care of it really well but there was sometimes when we got relaxed and we have to make sure to stay on our toes for the whole game.”
The Warriors started slowly, and Ray scored just eight minutes into the first half. West regained its composure and made chances of its own, but was unable to find the back of the net before halftime.
West upped the pressure in the second half and had chances to get back into the game but was unable to capitalize. The Texans added a second with under three minutes left in the game and a third with one minute left.
“Sometimes we slacked and on defense just weren’t communicating enough,” said Fernando Rojas, a freshman. “But I think we did well for most of the game at gaining and keeping possession. We just need better finishing.”
West head coach Hazeal Avila said that Seerden has improved dramatically this season.
“Last year Trevor was put into the line of fire,” Avila said. “We had an injury to our goalie that we thought was going to be our guy so he had to step up very quickly and had a very short learning curve. This year he’s just gotten better. He’s matured, understands the flow of the game a little better and has made some tremendous saves.”
Seerden is focused on rebounding next Tuesday when West plays Corpus Christi Miller.
“Honestly it’s a mental game,” Seerden said. “I think we have the physical ability to come in and take care of what we need to do but like I said it’s also mental. We have to come in, keep our heads up and keep taking it one game at a time.”
The Warriors currently sit in sixth place in district and are behind Calhoun and Corpus Christi Miller in the playoff race.
“The only thing we can control is the next game,” Avila said. “Obviously we are going to need some help from other teams but we are in control of our own outcome. So we need to take care of the things that we need to take care of before we start looking at possibilities.”
