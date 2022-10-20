As the cold front came through this week, Victoria West opened practice with the playoffs on its mind.
The Warriors can check off that box this week with a win when they host Corpus Christi Carroll at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Memorial Stadium.
West (3-4, 3-1) is coming off a 54-10 win over Corpus Christi Ray last week, while Carroll (4-3, 2-2) fell 28-21 to district frontrunner Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial.
“The team as a whole has been working extremely hard since last December,” said head coach Courtney Boyce. “They just want to come out and do a great job for the community.”
In West’s win over Ray, the Warriors racked up 395 yards of offense.
Leading the way was senior D’Andre Fillmore’s season-high 142 yards and career-high four touchdowns.
Before Week 8, Fillmore’s high-water mark was 85 yards in West’s season-opener against San Antonio Davenport.
“It was a big relief because I’m a playmaker,” Fillmore said. “This really boosted my momentum.”
Still, West has been able to lean heavily on the run game.
The Warriors are averaging 219.6 yards per game on the ground with junior Kamauri Montgomery leading the way with 709 yards and seven touchdowns.
It all starts up front with West’s offensive line, which has improved since the non-district games with very few returning starters.
“Our O-line did a heck of a job,” Boyce said. “That’s what’s got to continue. They created those opportunities, and Fillmore and Montgomery definitely took advantage of the situation.”
Prior to district play, the Warriors averaged 184.6 yards per game rushing. In their four district games, they’ve averaged 245.7 yards. West rushed for 320 yards against Ray in Week 8, and Montgomery had 98 yards and three touchdowns.
The Warriors feel that trend can continue through the end of the season.
“We were younger, less experienced,” said senior Luis Carlos Islas. “Now that we’ve played better teams, we were able to hang with (Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial).”
But the Warriors are well aware of what Carroll's potential.
The Tigers limited Veterans Memorial to 356 yards of total offense. Against West, Veterans Memorial racked up over 600 yards of total offense.
Defensively, West has forced 13 turnovers in district play. The Warriors have allowed 359.5 yards per game in district with Veterans Memorial’s 627 yards inflating the average.
“Our defense has done a phenomenal job getting stops, getting turnovers and putting the offense in good positions,” Boyce said. “But we’ve just got to continue to be physical.”