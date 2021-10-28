Victoria West knows its assignment for Friday’s District 15-5A, Division I game at Corpus Christi Carroll: win.
A win would lock up a playoff spot for the Warriors with one game left to play.
“It’s good knowing, if we win this game, we’ll have a spot in the playoffs and get another game to play this season,” said senior running back Kibreante Williams.
With the singular task, West (5-3, 4-2) can’t afford to overlook the winless Tigers (0-8, 0-6). Carroll has been outscored 397-141 in its eight contests this season, while West is on a two-game winning streak.
That changes nothing in West’s game plan.
“It shouldn’t,” said West coach Courtney Boyce. “We’ve got to continue to get better each and every day. Carroll, they get after it. Coach [Juan] Rodriguez and staff, they do a great job, and we have to play our best game.”
West is coming off a 39-22 win over Corpus Christi Moody in Week 9 to maintain control over its playoff destiny.
In that game, West’s defense limited Moody to 15 yards of total offense in the second half. The Warriors also recovered a fumble to bring their takeaway total to 20 this year, good for second in the district.
West created 19 of those takeaways over the last five weeks. The players contend they ratcheted up the defensive play ahead of the game against Victoria East, where West forced four turnovers.
The Warriors hope to lean on that defensive pressure Friday night.
“We really just want to set the tone,” said senior defensive back Jordan Thibodeaux. “We want to not let them think they’re in the game. We want to dominate them. If we pick up our third win in a row, it’ll be really helpful.”
In last week’s win, West got a season-high performance from Williams.
Williams rushed for 148 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 22 carries against Moody. It was his first 100-yard game since rushing for 120 yards and two touchdowns against King in Week 5.
“It felt really good,” Williams said. “It was just a good experience and that allows our team to get better. We know we can run and pass the ball.”
Last week also marked the fourth time in the last five weeks that West has surpassed the 400-yard mark of total offense.
Boyce credits that production to Williams, Kyle Ellison and the offensive line for sparking the rushing attack, thus opening West’s passing game.
“I think they’re doing a great job at making guys miss and finding the holes,” Boyce said of his running backs. “The offensive line is doing a fantastic job with everything everybody throws at us and handling it well up front. That just opens up more space outside to get the ball to the receivers.”
