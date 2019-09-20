This wasn’t the game Jonathan Buckner envisioned for Victoria West when they faced their in-town rivals.
“There were a lot of emotions tonight,” Buckner said. “Personal feeling and it was emotional. I just wanted to go out and do what I could to help the team.”
Buckner played for Victoria East before moving to West last year and has played for both teams on the varsity level. He was hoping to go out with a win over East in his senior year but was unable to do so as Victoria East came out victorious over West 21-14 in the rivalry game.
“We did a good job of hustling to the ball and not giving up,” Buckner said. “We were down by two touchdowns at one point, and then we went down and scored and stopped them, and that’s all you can do.”
The game came down to the wire as West (1-3, 1-1) pulled within seven points with 2:35 left in the game after a 16-yard touchdown by Tyvon Hardrick. East (1-3, 1-1), however, was able to use its run game to close out the victory on the next possession.
“Somebody had to win tonight,” senior running back Hardrick said. “They came out with a good game plan and we had one as well; we’ll take this and run with it and next week will be a different story.”
Hardrick did his best to keep West in the game, carrying the ball 14 times for 126 yards and a touchdown.
“We just let too much time run off the clock,” Hardrick said. “We came out and it was like we were asleep, and we didn’t wake up until halftime. You just can’t do that.”
West head coach Courtney Boyce said it was a good performance from East.
"They ate up all 40 seconds on the clock every snap, and they did a really good job," Boyce said. "Their backs are tough to bring down, and on defense they're big up front and made some big stops."
Boyce and the team were still able to find positives from the game. Boyce said that the team was able to find momentum on offense at times but gave more credit to East's defense and their ability to keep the Warriors' out of the end zone.
Hardrick was determined after the loss and thinks that the Warriors will bounce back.
"We went into the locker room at halftime and it was positive from everyone," Hardrick said. "We built each other up; you can't focus on the negatives. We're gonna take this on the chin and come back from this."
Boyce is confident in the team and, despite the loss, fully believes West will be ready for next week.
"The kids just believed," Boyce said. "They played hard, and this is a really tough one for them to lose, but I know they are going to find a way to bounce back."
Victoria West will play next Friday against Corpus Christi Miller at Memorial Stadium.
