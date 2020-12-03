Colten Matus has waited all year for a chance to get on the field.
The Victoria West senior has been recovering from a torn ACL throughout football season but will have a chance to see his first action of the year this week.
“It feels great to be back,” Matus said. “Getting to come out here and work with my boys and contribute to this week. Getting able to say that I was able to contribute to this season and how well were doing, that’s a big thing.”
Matus had 13 catches for 138 yards and was second on the team with two receiving touchdowns last season.
While the team has found success before his return, West head coach Courtney Boyce is glad to have Matus back in the fold.
“Colten’s worked really hard and I’m really proud of him and what he’s done,” Boyce said. “He’s come out, had a great week of practice, and done a really good job and honestly it looks like he’s been out there all year.”
The Warriors (6-2, 6-1), who are coming off a 57-26 loss to Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, will be up against Flour Bluff (7-1, 6-1) this week.
The winner of Friday’s game at Hornet Stadium in Corpus Christi will clinch the second spot in District 15-5A Division I and a home playoff game next week. The loser will fall to the third seed and have to travel to McAllen Memorial for the opening round of the playoffs.
“They beat us and now we have to go out there and be great,” said senior linebacker Jody Ybarra. “We can always bounce back, we’re mentally ready and excited for this game. We know how big it is.”
West has beaten Flour Bluff each of the previous two seasons, 39-35 in 2018 and 35-16 last year.
“We all want this win,” Matus said. “I want to be able to say that all three year’s I was on varsity we beat Flour Bluff. We’ve had their number and we all want to keep that going. And I’d love to have one more chance to play in Victoria and showcase what I have.”
Flour Bluff is led by senior running back Isaac Miles, who has rushed for 617 yards and seven touchdowns this season, and quarterback Nash Villegas, who has 1,913 yards passing and 21 touchdowns. Rayden Campbell has been the team’s top receiver with 563 yards and eight touchdowns.
“You have to take away those big plays and the run game has always been good for them,” Boyce said. “They have a really good running back who has great vision so you have to make sure to do your job, not be in a hurry and stay in your lanes and not allow him any lanes for cutbacks.”
West had the best start to district play in the school’s history at 6-0 before the loss to Veterans Memorial and the team is determined to end district on a positive note.
“We have to not let that one loss define us,” Ybarra said. “We want to go out there and have fun and were just listening to the coaches and trying to follow what they ask of us. Most important we’re just trying to prove ourselves.”
