Victoria West’s offensive line is a young group, but Donovan Harris knew it was only a matter of time before they gelled.
“The line has really grown this season,” Harris said. “They needed some confidence boosts early on so I have made sure to be there like a brother to them, and tell them that they’re doing a good job. But the progression that they’ve had is really big and the line has developed some leaders of their own throughout the season.”
The Warriors (3-4, 3-2), led by the work of the offensive line have rushed for 400 yards in two straight games, and Harris praised the group for its effort in the two wins.
“It definitely starts with the O-line,” said Harris. “They carry the load up front and whenever they do their job then everything just falls into place and it makes everyone else’s job that much easier.”
The Warriors rushed the ball 38 times last week against Corpus Christi King last Thursday in their district 15-5A, Division I matchup, and it resulted in 472 yards on the ground and six touchdowns. Tyvon Hardrick was West’s top rusher with 172 yards on 12 carries, while Harris rushed for 139 yards on 11 carries.
La’Trell Barfield was another big performer and ended with 73 yards rushing, 32 yards receiving and two touchdowns.
“Our offensive staff has done a great job of spreading the wealth,” said West head coach Courtney Boyce. “It’s important that we use all the resources we have and the coaches have done a good job of making sure different guys get touches; and then the kids have done a great job of blocking for each other and when they don’t have the football because they know the favor is going to be returned the other way.”
Junior tight end and defensive end Colten Matus attributed the offenses growth to the energy level the group has in practice.
“Our intensity here in practice has been a lot better lately and it’s carried over,” Matus said. “We’ve just been practicing a lot harder and I think that has led to more success.”
The Warriors now have won two district games in a row, but face a stiff test on Friday against Four Bluff (5-2, 4-1).
The Hornets come off a close loss to Corpus Christi Miller last week in which they allowed Miller quarterback Andrew Body to throw for 196 yards and a touchdown, and Buccaneer running back McCullion Williams to rush for 196 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
The loss was the first in district for Flour Bluff and the Warriors know they will be getting a team looking to get back on track.
“We have to match Flour Bluff’s intensity from the start,” Harris said. “They’re going to come out fired up and we have to be able to match that. And then we have to go out and push to to a higher intensity as the game goes on. They are a big, physical team and we know that, but we can match that physicality.”
The Hornets are led by running back Isaac Miles, and West will will be tasked with slowing the sophomore down.
“He (Miles) is so good about finding little holes,” Boyce said. “But our guys have done a great job this week of working on that and rallying to the football because that is the most important thing, guys have to be running to the football; and on the back end we have to do a great job of reading their keys because they do a great job on play action.”
Matus thinks the Warriors will be up to the task.
“We just have to go out and play hard for four quarters,” he said. “We know what we are capable of and if we go hard for the entire game I know it will slow them down.”
