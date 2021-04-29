Christine Wenske doesn’t know what it feels like to win a playoff game.
The Victoria West senior was part of a 2017 team that broke a five year playoff drought, but that team lost to Flour Bluff in the bi-district round of the playoffs.
Now, as the second seed coming out of District 29-5A, Wenske is glad to have a second shot.
“As a senior, I know that every game I go into could by my last game now,” Wenske said. “I have to put in everything I have because I’m not ready for it to end quite yet. I’ve never won a playoff game and I just have to make sure that I put everything out there because if we lose, then I’m done forever.”
West (19-5-1) closed out the district season with nine straight wins to clinch a co-district championship with Corpus Christi Carroll, but the Warriors fell to the Tigers Monday in a seeding game 15-0 and finish with the second seed.
“That game really taught us a valuable lesson,” said junior shortstop Katarina Zarate. “We came out of that and it made us determined. We came back on Tuesday and we worked on things, remembered how to work as a team. Now we just have to put it behind us and keep it rolling, we can’t worry about that game anymore.”
The loss sets up a bi-district game against Mission Veterans Memorial on Friday at 6 p.m. at Robstown’s Lady Picker Field in a one-game playoff.
The Lady Patriots come into the game as the third seed out of District 30-5A, after finishing 9-7 overall and 7-3 in district play.
Like the Warriors, Veterans Memorial is a young team with eight juniors and four sophomores, led by junior pitcher Jazmine Villarreal.
“They’re pretty solid,” said West head coach Jody Thompson. “They hit the ball, they take care of business and those little things like a lot of good teams. We just have to come out strong and not let up.”
Despite the loss to Carroll, Thompson feels the team is peaking at the right time.
“I really feel like we are on top of our game at the moment,” Thompson said. “I feel like we’ve gotten back to the basics and they are excelling at those fundamentals. They’re ready for the challenge.”
The Warriors don’t just want this playoff win, but they want to go far.
“I’m very motivated, we’re all very motivated,” Zarate said. “We just want to make a run and I think we have the talent to do that. When we are on top of our game, we can beat anyone.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.