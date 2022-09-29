Victoria West loves fast tempo on offense.
The Warriors are averaging 60.5 plays per game on offense this season and the more plays run means more chances to score.
West (1-3, 1-0) ran a play almost every 40 seconds, setting a school record for points in a 72-21 win over Corpus Christi King last Thursday to open play in District 14-5A, Division I.
The Warriors hope to replicate that success when they welcome Corpus Christi Moody (0-4, 0-1) to Memorial Stadium at 7:30 p.m. Friday for homecoming.
“Coming off some tough losses, I think our team needed to see our potential,” said senior wide receiver/defensive back Jeremiah Baldwin. “It was really great. I think our confidence level got boosted because of it.”
One benefit to the fast-paced play is being able to set a game’s tone early on.
West scored two touchdowns within the first six minutes against King on two drives totaling nine plays and 113 yards, capped off by touchdown passes from junior Camden Repper to D’andre Fillmore and Dajavius Steen.
In Week 3 against Alice, West scored the opening touchdown on a five-play drive within the first two minutes of the game, but fell 24-17.
“It’s a fully different team,” said West head coach Courtney Boyce. “Our guys were hungry. It was about execution and the way they practice. I think that’s what you take with you to the following week.”
West had seven different players score a touchdown last week and Repper completed 12 of 14 passes, including 11 of his first 12, for 211 yards and four touchdowns — a season-high mark for the first-year starter.
“I think that helps create depth on both sides of the ball,” Boyce said. “We got a lot of looks at different kids at different spots. We were fortunate enough to be able to do that. I think that helps carry us to get depth. Any given play can be your number.”
Fillmore had three catches for 60 yards and two touchdowns. Junior Kamauri Montgomery had 144 yards of total offense and three total touchdowns.
The Warriors want more of the same against Moody, which has allowed 40.5 points and 436.75 yards per game this season.
“It was good. Now we’ve just gotta keep on rolling with it,” Fillmore said. “It’s fun knowing if anybody touches the ball, they can make something big happen.”
West understands a district championship or playoff berth can’t be won at the beginning of fall. However, the Warriors are also well aware of the importance in every game moving forward.
“It’s always important to win, no matter what,” Baldwin said.