Victoria West is back in the Class 5A area round.
Each of the past two years ,the Warriors have made it this far in the playoffs, but in both of the previous years, West lost in the area round to end its season.
West (35-7) will look to turn that streak around on Thursday when it faces Mission Sharyland Pioneer (32-12) at Kingsville High School at 6 p.m.
West has prepared all season for the the playoffs, and the team hasn’t let its foot slip off the gas going into its area round matchup.
“There’s been lots of mental preparation,” Rachel Goodwine said. “We’ve gone been very focused on figuring out where to put the ball and knowing where to be in our defense.”
West is coming off a sweep of Calallen in the Class 5A bi-district round of the playoffs. Goodwine led the team with nine kills in the game and Piper Kallman had six and Toni Ramirez added five kills. Kallman and Kia Willborn tied for the team lead in assists with 13 and Madyson Dybala had 13 digs.
“The girls know our strength is everyone and they feed off that,” said West head coach Alysia Hill. “Our setters do a really good job of trying to see the opponent and make their decisions off of that instead of feeding one specific person.
Pioneer only lost two games in district all year and is led by senior Daniela Alvarez. Alvarez has 281 kills, 43 blocks and 52 aces on the season. The team leader in digs is Jorieliss Caraballo, who has 277. Sophomore Natalie Reyes is the primary setter and has the most assists and also leads the team in aces on the season.
Getting ready for the playoffs was an important task for Hill, and she said that the team communicating is key to their chances of advancing.
“We tried to iron out both the little wrinkles and the big wrinkles and everyday we caught another wrinkle and there has been a lot of communication. That’s what our practices have been about is communicating to one another at all levels from our setters to our hitters and everyone else.”
The Warriors are led by senior leaders who have been this far before, and Hill said that they have been a tremendous help to the underclassman.
“There’s nothing like humble confidence, and they just play with a relaxed poise and that really helps the younger ones. They talked to the younger players beforehand and really just knowing it’s a court and just another game. We are going to give our best no matter who we play.”
