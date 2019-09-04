Chase Patek has one focus for himself and Victoria West’s offense when they take the field against San Benito on Thursday at Calallen’s Wildcat Stadium.
Take care of the ball.
“We have to help out the defense more by staying on the field,” said Patek, who plays running back and linebacker. “As an offense, we have to focus on not committing stupid turnovers and fumbling the ball away. If we want to win we have to be able to take care of the ball better than we did last week.”
Victoria West running back and linebacker @chase_patek28 on the teams response to losing to Calhoun last week. pic.twitter.com/DsfIdYruL4— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) September 5, 2019
Turnovers plagued the Warriors in their loss to Calhoun, as West committed four. Fixing that has been a point of emphasis for the team.
“Turnovers are a huge key to the game,” said West head coach Courtney Boyce. “Usually the team that takes care of the ball is going to come out on top. San Benito is a really good football team and we’re going to have to play our best.”
West had possession for less than 8 minutes in last weeks game compared to Calhoun who had the ball for over 38 minutes. Boyce said it was important for the offense to give the defense more of a break between possessions in this week’s game.
“When we did score last week it was very quickly and our defense was on the field quite a bit, Boyce said. “We just need great hustle and effort out of our guys, and the rest will take care of itself.”
Victoria West out on the field preparing for the teams game against San Benito tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/U6R568PGen— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) September 4, 2019
West and San Benito also faced off last year. Tyvon Hardrick carried the ball 33 times in the game for 280 yards and five touchdowns, while quarterback Donovan Harris added 21 carries for 158 yards and a score of his own for the Warriors.
That was not enough however, as West gave up 297 yards on the ground and 197 yards through the air in a 43-41 loss.
Senior defensive end Tyler Miller expects for West to be prepared for the Greyhounds’ offense.
"We can’t get tired, we have been conditioning all summer and in practice,” Miller said. “Everybody is ready for this game and excited and focused on playing the best we can tomorrow.”
Victoria West defensive lineman Tyler Miller said the defense can't be focused on any 1 player in tomorrow's game against San Benito. pic.twitter.com/r4iKaMfJf4— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) September 5, 2019
Patek stressed that it was important for West to put the loss behind them and focus on the task ahead.
“We have had a really good week of practice and made sure to be ready for this game,” he said. “We know we have to be at our best both offensively and defensively.”
The Warriors are 0-1 after their loss to Calhoun last week and will look to rebound tomorrow in Calallen against the San Benito Greyhounds. pic.twitter.com/1M7RCbkz1f— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) September 4, 2019
San Benito will also be looking to bounce back after a 28-20 loss to Calallen in its season opener.
The Greyhounds are led by senior quarterback Smiley Silva, who went 7-12 for 155 yards and a touchdown last week. Silva also carried the ball 22 times for 140 yards and 2 touchdowns in the game.
“Their quarterback is very elusive,” Boyce said. “You have to know where he is at after the snap. He made a lot of big plays last week with is feet and we are going to have to take care of our responsibilities and account for him.”
