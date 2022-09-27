“We had adrenaline coming into the match, saying, ‘We’re not gonna lose,’” said Loest, who finished with a match-high 12 kills. “We weren’t gonna back down. It feels amazing.”
Loest’s mentality has grown during her second year in the program, and West head coach Alysia Hill has noticed.
The sophomore has worked to become more well-rounded on the court, according to Hill, leading to her big performance on a big stage for the Warriors (21-8, 3-0).
“Her passing has been phenomenal,” Hill said. “Her defense, her offense, everything’s flowing well from her. As a freshman, she did great. Now, as a sophomore, she’s building off that and it’s fun to watch.”
West used a 20-0 run after trailing 8-5 to close out the first set with the help of two kills each from Loest and Avery Carlow.
The Warriors also had a pair of aces by Bailey Dry during the run, and took advantage of 11 errors by the Lady Titans (10-19, 0-2) in the set.
Carlow finished with seven kills and three digs. Dry had a match-high four aces to compliment her 18 assists to lead the Warriors.
“That was great,” Dry said of the first set. “I’m loving how we’re connecting. I’m starting to connect with all of my hitters and I’m figuring out how our offensive plays are going, plus we’re getting the (freshmen) going. It’s great having that connection with every hitter. We’ve just gotta keep going.”
West maintains its unbeaten start in zone play in District 29-5A with Tuesday’s win and the Warriors are hopeful the rivalry win can springboard them to play for the district championship.
“It does set us up to be successful,” Hill said. “But we need to keep pushing because these teams are going to come out and want to win just like we do. So we can’t look past anyone.”
East’s top middle blocker Emily Wall went down with an injury just before West’s run and did not return to the game.
West was able to capitalize on her absence.
“They ran their middles. They ran their outsides,” said East coach Danna Wincher. “She saw what happened. It’s a game changer.”
East’s struggles against West date back to October 2017, the last time the Lady Titans were able to win a set in the rivalry.
Wincher, in her second year, understands getting a breakthrough will require plenty of mental strength.
“It’s all mental,” she said. “It’s not anything physically because we can hang as far as talent. It’s just getting past that barrier mentally.”
Sam is the Assistant Sports Editor with experience covering high school sports in West Texas, South Texas and anywhere in between. Sam graduated from Angelo State University in 2017, where he also featured as a punter on their football team.