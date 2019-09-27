Victoria East faced off against rival Victoria West for the 19th time Friday. Coming into the game, West owned an 18-0 record against East, and the Titans were looking to change that trend.
West’s perfect record against East wasn’t the only streak they wanted to continue. At 5-0 in district and also undefeated at home, they wanted to continue their early season perfection.
West took an early double-digit lead in the first set and kept its foot on the throttle, ultimately winning 25-14. Madyson Dybala contributed some of her 21 digs for the game in that first set, and Kia Wilborn added 6 assists, 3 digs and 2 kills.
East settled in and started showing resilience halfway through the second set, keeping it close with strong performances by Lauren Vahalik, who had 9 digs, 4 kills and 1 ace; and Zakari Perry, who added 7 digs and 5 kills for the contest. But West held strong and closed out the second set 25-14.
With West looking to defeat East for the 19th time in straight sets, the Titans refused to go down without a fight. Hayden Ramirez rallied her team with 6 digs and 6 kills.
West took a dominating lead to start, but toward the end of the final set, costly mistakes put the Titans within one point of the Warriors at 22-21. Coach Autumn Lance called a timeout to calm her team down and attempt to tie the match.
“I told them to fight, fight, fight. Fight for the sacrifices you’ve made,” Lance said. “We’re here, and there’s no reason we can’t do this. We’ve just fought back from 3-13, and here we are pulling for a point.”
After the timeout, East tied the set at 22. But it was West that once again was victorious, claiming the set 25-22 for their 19th consecutive match against East. Rachel Goodwine finished the evening with 1 ace, 1 block, 6 digs and 5 kills.
“We put ourselves in a position that was very hard to dig out of. In that moment, I asked them how bad they wanted it. And they wanted it, but West just seemed to want it a little bit more,” Lance said.
“I felt that we were going to come back and take it to the fourth set, but West just got the better of us,” sophomore Hayden Ramirez said.
East will face Calhoun Tuesday to try and bounce back against a tough district foe.
“We know we’re capable of beating anyone in the district when we do exactly what we need to do. We have moments of beauty and cohesive movements. If we can find a way to make that consistent, we can beat Calhoun and we can beat anyone we face,” Lance said.
“The East versus West rivalry is alive and well, no matter what the record is,” said West assistant coach Jon Stoltenberg, who filled in for head coach Alysia Hill.
“Every time we play them, we know they’re going to show up and play us as hard as they can play. So, our team is always ready for this particular game,” Stoltenberg added.
On the heels of this victory, West is looking forward to the Carroll Tigers whom they will face Tuesday at home.
“We’re going to train even harder to prepare for Carroll. We’re going to come in more focused, fix the little errors we had the last time we played them and play our hearts out just like any other game,” junior Rachel Goodwine said.
“We have Carroll on Oct. 1, and last time we played we won, but it went five sets and we faced a couple of match points that game. We’re fully expecting them to come in with a game plan that’s designed to beat us, so we’re going to be working hard on Monday getting ready for that next matchup,” said Stoltenberg.
