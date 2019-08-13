Alysia Hill and Victoria West came into their home opener with something to prove.
After losing to East Bernard last week, West was looking to bounce back against the Brahmarettes in front of their home crowd.
Victoria West prepare for their home opener against East Bernard. The Warriors come off a season in which they were co-district champs and made it to the area round of the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/1Oq3LSXx6w— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) August 13, 2019
“East Bernard dominated us in the Colombus tournament,” Hill said. “These girls came in worked hard and wanted to be the dominant side tonight.”
West ended up sweeping East Bernard in three sets on the night, 25-21, 25-14, 25-16.
The Warriors came out strong, building an early 7-3 lead but could not put East Bernard away in the first set. The Brahmarettes pulled to within three late in the set, but West scored the last two points to seal it.
“This team is really coming together as a unit,” Hill said. “They have begun to rely on each other to make things happen. They know it takes every single person to have a successful program and find success on the court.”
Michaela Willborn and Piper Kallman led the way for the Warriors with 37 combined assists, while Madison Samford added two blocks.
“It’s awesome to be here for our home opener, we started strong and finished strong and kept our energy up the entire time,” Willborn said. “That was the perfect way for us to have our first game here at home go.”
Victoria West's Kia Willborne on her senior season and goals for the team. pic.twitter.com/vzlWuLyFED— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) August 14, 2019
The Warriors built a commanding lead in the second set by going up as many as 11 points and won the set handily over East Bernard. The team got stronger as the game went on.
Hill attributed that to the team sticking to the game plan and not panicking.
“The team did a great job maintaining control through the whole match no matter the set,” Hill said. “They kept getting better throughout and when you have that momentum and skill as a team it is always a good thing.”
It was more of the same from West in the third set. They jumped out to an early 10-5 lead and did not look back building the lead to 10 and winning the third set to complete the the victory.
“The biggest difference between this week and last is that we came out and made sure we set up our offense correctly,” Kallman said. “The passes were amazing, the sets were there and our hitters wanted it. Everyone on the team did their job tonight and did what we needed to do.”
Piper Kallman was an all state selection last season. Here is her take on improving as a player and the teams victory over East Bernard. pic.twitter.com/svz2LDAkYz— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) August 14, 2019
The Warriors continue non-district play Thursday through Saturday in the Bastrop tournament
“The goal of these games is to get the girls ready for district,” Hill said. “I want them to be able to communicate like a well oiled machine and all work together before we get to those games.”
Victoria West 3, E. Bernard 0
West 25 25 25
Bernard 21 14 16
Highlights: (VW) Madyson Dybala 6 digs, 1 assist; Leah Gonzales 4 kills, 1 dig; Rachel Goodwine 13 kills, 11 digs, 1 block; Piper Kallman 6 kills, 4 digs, 18 assists; Toni Ramirez 8 kills, 7 digs; Erin Reynolds 6 kills, 4 digs, 1 ace; Aliana Rojas 6 digs; Madison Samford 4 kills, 1 dig, 2 blocks, 1 assist; Kia Willborn 2 kills, 8 digs, 19 assists, 3 aces.
