124 yards.
That is all that stands in between Tyvon Hardrick and the Victoria city rushing record.
The Victoria West running back has been thinking about this moment for a long time, and will have a chance to make the record his own Friday night when the Warriors play San Antonio Harlan in the area round of the Class 5A, Division I playoffs.
“I’ve been putting the numbers down since after my sophomore year,” Hardrick said. “I went into my junior year and I realized that I could actually get that and it’s been my goal since then to pass it.”
Currently, the record is held by Gamarquis Girdy who compiled 4,783 yards over his high school career with the Warriors.
Hardrick came into the season needing 1,996 yards to tie the record and after rushing for 216 yards last week in a 44-7 West victory over La Joya Palmview he is now a step closer to making it his own.
“It’s something special to bed able to hold the city rushing record,” said Victoria West head coach Courtney Boyce. “It’s a great opportunity for Tyvon and the team.”
Boyce went on to speak about both Hardrick and Girdy.
“Both players would tell you that they give a lot of credit to the other players,” he said. “Both Tyvon and Girdy sacrificed a lot and I’m just really proud of both of them and extremely proud of Tyvon. One thing that was in common about both of them was that they ran with a lot of passion.”
Hardrick is excited at the chance to claim the record, but also knows that without his teammates it wouldn’t be possible.
“I have to give credit to my lineman,” Hardrick said. “They come work every day, they stay low, grind and know all of the plays. The coaches have been a big help too, and they’ve coached up the line and everybody else.”
West comes off a game in which they only allowed one score and 133 yards of offense to Palmview. The Warriors now have given up single digit points in three straight games, and will be looking to continue their success on Friday.
“Our team has just been coming out everyday with great intensity,” said senior linebacker James Avery. “On defense and offense, we’ve been doing our jobs and listening to what our coaches have been saying and that’s why we’ve had success.”
The Warriors will take on Harlan 7:30 Friday night and Farris Stadium in San Antonio. Harlan comes into the game undefeated on the season.
Harlan is led by quarterback Kannon Williams. The junior has thrown for over 1,800 yards and has 25 touchdowns on the season. Running back Aj Mcdade has 1,744 yards rushing and 20 touchdowns this year.
“First and foremost we have to stop the run,” said West defensive coordinator Trey Aley. “We have to get them in long yardage situations, and we can’t give them any yardage. Secondly, we have to be physical with the receivers in the secondary and just play good sound football.”
Offensively, Hardrick is confident the team can get the job done.
“We have to keep trusting in what these coaches have been doing and keep playing together as a team,” he said. “We have to do that and limit turnovers like we’ve been doing.”
