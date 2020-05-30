West Baseball
West’s Bryce Sitka (4) bats during a VISD Tournament game against Tomball Concordia Lutheran at Riverside Stadium.

 Advocate File Photo

Victoria West announced its baseball award winners for the 2020 season Thursday. 

Bryce Sitka was named the Varsity MVP and big stick. EJ Rodriguez and Blane Zeplin won gold glove infield awards and Ashton Grones won the gold glove outfield award.

Colten Matus was named the pitcher of the year for the Warriors and Adam Diaz won most improved player.

On junior varsity Dawson Orsak won the big stick award, Dalton Salas won the gold glove infield award and Antonio Duron won the gold glove outfield award. 

On the Sophmore team, Channing Trahan won big stick, Oscar Tovar won gold glove infield and Ivan Ramirez won gold glove outfield.

