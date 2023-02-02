Things will look different for Victoria West this year after consecutive trips to the regional semifinals.

The Warriors will be without five starters from last year’s run, and it will be the first year under the direction of Amber Powell, who took over in the summer following Jody Thompson’s departure.

“With the younger ones, they don’t really know what to expect,” said junior utility player Grace Weiler. “So us older girls in the leader spots, we’re trying to get them ready, telling them stories of what it’s been like the past years. We’re trying to push them to make them their best and get them ready for the upcoming season.”

Despite the turnover, West, which was ranked eighth in the Texas Girls Coaches Association preseason poll, expects to make another deep playoff run when it opens the season at home against Flour Bluff at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 14.

“The expectation is to go all the way, no matter what,” Powell said. “We know if we put our best foot forward, we’re a solid team. We might not have the same girls they had last year, but I’ve got girls stepping up and being able to be more dynamic than they were in the past.”

It’s the first head coaching position for Powell, who played collegiately at Southwestern Assemblies of God University.

She understands the importance of trying to acclimate West’s young team as quickly as possible.

“We have girls playing different positions than last year,” Powell said. “So now, they’re having to readjust. They’re having to relearn where they’re going based on what I’m trying to implement, as well.”

Regardless of who pitches in any given game this season for the Warriors, they’ll be in good hands with Weiler behind the plate.

“I feel like we’re very organized this year,” Weiler said. “I feel like we’re all very dedicated and motivated a lot more this year.”

Along with Weiler, Rosales will also step into a leadership role, especially on the infield following the graduation of three of the Warriors four primary infielders. One of the biggest losses was shortstop Katarina Zarate, who signed with Texas State.

Rosales hopes to lean on examples set by Zarate and last year’s senior class.

“They definitely taught me about patience,” Rosales said. “Softball is a game that’s meant for failure. So you have to be a team. You have to be a team player and lift each other up, no matter what.”