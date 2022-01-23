CORPUS CHRISTI — The Victoria West boys soccer team survived a nine-goal thriller against Corpus Christi Moody to open district play on Friday.
A pair of goals from Brandon Garay helped the Warriors to a 5-4 win over the Trojans. Also scoring were Fernando Rojas, Justis Trenck and Angel Mendez.
Armando Rojas recorded a pair of assists. Garay, Mendez and Donovan Lara each had an assist in the win.
West improves to 2-5-1 overall and 1-0-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.