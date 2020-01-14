The Victoria West girls soccer team defeated Corpus Christi Carroll 3-1 on Tuesday in the District 30-5A opener for both teams.
Jaydn Rangel finished with one goal and two assists and Kassandra Persinger added another score.
Goalkeeper Macey Franz finished with four saves.
The Warriors improved to 6-3-1 and will continue district play Friday against Corpus Christi King at Memorial Stadium.
