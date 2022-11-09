Victoria West will open the playoffs this week with heavy hearts.
On Monday around 5:45 p.m., senior offensive lineman Diego Martinez was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash near 3600 N. Main St., according to the Victoria Police Department.
West head coach Courtney Boyce said the team met later that night to discuss the tragic news and then again Tuesday morning to continue the grieving process.
The Warriors (5-5) are scheduled to face San Antonio Southwest (7-3) on Friday at 7 p.m. at Southwest Dragon Stadium.
“It’s an extremely difficult time,” Boyce said. “I just want to continue to do right by the team and his family. It’s a tragedy.”
Martinez was a reserve on West’s offensive line, but his impact reached almost everyone in the locker room.
The team has been figuring out ways to best honor Martinez at Friday’s playoff game since learning of his death.
“Good ideas,” Boyce said. “We’re trying to see what we can get done. I want to help our kids in any way we can.”
The thought of trying to postpone Friday’s game crossed his mind on Monday, but Boyce went back to focusing on what the team needed.
“I think that’s the importance of it,” Boyce said. “These are real people and this is about relationships. It goes back to just being there and giving our kids support and our coaches, and being together right now.”
When West takes the field, it will look to build off a 33-23 win over crosstown rival Victoria East in Week 11.
Senior D’andre Fillmore led the way for the Warriors in the win with seven receptions, 161 yards and three total touchdowns while also recovering a fumble and intercepting a pass on defense.
He hopes West can avoid a second consecutive first-round loss in the playoffs after last year’s defeat to McAllen Memorial.
“I’m very excited and eager to play,” Fillmore said. “It’s like a new season started. It’s win or go home. I’m ready for it.”
The Warriors are facing a Dragon defense that has allowed an average of 16 points per game.
Over the last three games, West has averaged 33.7 points per game.
“There’s a lot of confidence,” said senior receiver Jeremiah Baldwin. “We know everyone can do their job and do it well. We’re expecting that in the playoffs.”
Southwest’s offense relies primarily on the run out of its option offense.
The Dragons average 227.9 yards per game on the ground and senior Brayan Lizama has rushed for 1,105 yards and 16 touchdowns this year. They have also fumbled the ball twice all season.
“They do a great job of taking as much time off the clock and keeping it on the ground,” Boyce said. “They still throw the football, so you have to pay attention to your keys. But it’s going to be a tough, physical game and we’ve got to be physical.”