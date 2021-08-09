Last year’s run to the Class 5A, Division I regional semifinals was led by a large group of seniors for Victoria West.
The Warriors (8-4) graduated quarterback Blake Buzzell, running back Chase Patek and most of their defensive secondary after 2020. This year, they’re looking to reload and run it back.
“This team is pretty confident we can go pretty far this year,” said junior receiver and reigning District 15-5A, Division I, Newcomer of the Year D’Andre Fillmore. “We’ve just gotta keep working in practice and put in the work.”
The Warriors are currently going through a four-way quarterback battle as their practices begin. Jeremiah Baldwin, Braden Luedeker, Jordan Thibodeaux and Gavin Wartsbaugh are the four dueling it out to become West’s new starter under center.
Luedeker and Baldwin competed against each other during West’s spring practices.
“They’re going to come out and compete,” said sixth-year head coach Courtney Boyce. “I think that’s what you’re looking for. As a unit, they’re encouraging each other and I think that’s most important. It’s an unselfish group.”
Regardless of who’s going to take snaps for the Warriors this season, they will have two of West’s top three receivers back in Fillmore and Dion Green, a first team all-district selection.
Green will also see time at running back this season.
“I think any year, guys who have experience are going to help,” Boyce added. “They’re going to maybe help those who lack experience and help them make plays.”
Being in that kind of a leadership role is an honor for Fillmore and Green.
“It’s pretty fun. I like the way they compete,” Fillmore said.
“We’ve just gotta keep the quarterbacks going, help them out as much as we can,” Green said.
Meanwhile, West is also working to replace Wade Leath, La’Trell Barfield and Samuel Brito in the secondary. That trio combined for 203 tackles and seven interceptions in 2020.
While Fillmore is expected to be a leader on defense as well, West knows it needs growth in that position group.
“When you’re out there, whether you’re on an island or in some kind of zone coverage, you’ve got to take care of where the receiver is and make sure they don’t catch the ball,” Boyce said. “They’ve gotta understand the quarterback’s not throwing you the football. The others have to (rally to) the football and get in on the tackles. We’ve got to be physical all the way around from the defensive line all the way back to the secondary.”
The best place for that growth is on the practice field, according to Green.
“I think we just need to focus on the practice field. That’s really it,” he said.
West will host Cuero in a scrimmage at 6 p.m. on Aug. 20, before opening the season on the road at Lockhart on Aug. 27.
West’s first home game is against Beeville at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.