Marisa Rosales wanted nothing more than to start the 2023 season off on the right foot.

The only senior active on Victoria West’s roster did just that during Tuesday night’s season opener against Flour Bluff, homering a ball over the fence of the Victoria Youth Sports Complex field in the Lady Warriors’ first at-bat of the season.

“It felt amazing because you can never predict when those happen,” she said. “It’s an amazing feeling because you feel like you did it for your team.”

However, West (0-1) allowed two runs each in the fifth and seventh innings to drop the season opener to the Lady Hornets 4-1.

“When we play tight (defense), and our pitchers are hitting their spots and executing the plays, we’re solid,” first-year West head coach Amber Powell said.

“When we have our little mistakes and then adjusting back from that is when we fall,”

she added. “We’re just working on that and staying mentally tough, making sure that we go all out 100% of the time.”

Rosales relieved starter Mikayla Davis at pitcher in the sixth inning after Davis allowed a Kadence Quesada two-run triple in the fifth inning.

However, Rosales gave up three hits to the Lady Hornets (1-0) in the final inning, the last being to Quesada, who ran in two other batters to end the night with four RBIs.

“(Davis) is adjusting to my pitching style and my pitching calls, but she’s doing a great job of buying in, and she’s finally starting to click with me,” Powell said.

West’s batters started to heat up in the seventh inning, recording three of their five total hits. Kendall Marshall got the first, recording her only of the game.

“I felt great, and I think that the mistake kind of went into the throw causing me to be safe,” she said.

West had a chance to tie the game with Emma Martinez at bat and two on base. However, Ariel Rutherford, the pinch runner for Marshall, was tagged with the final out after being caught, taking a lead to home plate.

“We can definitely improve on hitting and putting the ball in play,” Marshall said. “When we were hitting, we were hitting like right to them, so we need to get it to places where they can’t get it.”

"Everybody has to step up. I got to see a little bit of that up until the fifth inning, and we just had a little bit of a struggle," Powell said. "I felt like we were battling back, but the balls were just going right to the girls."

Non-district

Flour Bluff 4, Victoria West 1

Flour Bluff 000 020 2 — 4 6 1

West 100 000 0 — 1 5 2

W: Jade Moreno. L: Mikayla Davis. Highlights: (FB) Kadence Quesada 2-for-3, 4 RBI’s; Ally Ramos 1-for-3, 2 R; Letty Nunez 1-for-3, 1 R; Emily Mayo 0-for-3, 1 R; (W) Marisa Rosales 2-for-3, 1 R, 1 RBI; Kendall Marshall 1-for-3; Mikayla Davis 1-for-3; Celeste Kubicek 1-for-3; Records: Flour Bluff 1-0, West 0-1