GOLIAD – With her senior season upon her, Madison Samford knows that she doesn’t have much longer to play with the group she has come up through the ranks. But she is going to make every moment count while she still can.
Victoria West faced off against Goliad twice in Samford’s junior season, losing twice but when they faced off for the first time in 2019 the tables turned, with the Warriors pulling out a victory over the Tigerettes 25-15, 16-25, 15-16, 25-22.
“It’s really exciting to have this group of girls around me for my senior season, Samford said. “We are going to work hard and come out on top. I’m so happy to be playing my heart out with this group of girls I love.”
West coach Alysia Hill was overjoyed with her team’s performance and praised Goliad as well.
“Goliad comes out and plays so hard every time we play them and that is such a credit to them,” Hill said. “This is a solid team we played tonight. It was good to see our kids come tonight and get a win and see their improvement throughout the game as well.”
On the Goliad side there wasn’t as positive an outlook after the loss dropped the Tigerettes record to 11-6.
“We were super inconsistent,” said Goliad coach Jess Odem. “We would put it together one time and look amazing but then our errors were all over the place. We couldn’t focus on anything, we had multiple errors in almost every single category, so we really have to clean that up.”
The Goliad team is anchored by senior captain Mollee Henicke wgo ended the game with 13 assists, 11 digs and 3 blocks.
“We are still trying to work everything out as a team,” Henicke said. “We just need to keep working with each other and need to be around each other. We’re still learning and we just need to keep at it.”
Goliad is a young team, only returning a few seniors. Because of this Odem knows it will take time for her team to develop chemistry.
Despite this Odem expects for her team to be ready to go and on top of their game when district comes around.
We’re young, these players are going to work hard and try their best but it’s a really young team overall,” Odemsaid. “Our two captains do their best but at times they get worn out, the biggest thing for us is getting everyone in shape, once we do that and get everyone on the same page things will be a lot better.”
With the victory the Warriors improved to 11-4. With district around the corner Hill is happy with the direction her team is headed.
“Our entire team knows they have to rise to the challenge of district and it’s neat to see how they want to get the most out of each day. They push each other to their fullest potential and that’s all you can ask for as a coach.”
Samford knows that district will challenge the team, but is confident in herself and the other players.
“We have worked really hard as a team and it’s all coming together,” Samford said. “We work together as a team and I think that helps us out a lot.”
VictOria West 3, Goliad 1
West 25 16 25 25
Goliad 15 25 16 22
Highlights - (VW) Madyson Dybala 29 digs 1 assist; Leah Gonzales 1 kill 1 assist; Rachel Goodwine 18 digs, 10 kills, 1 assist, 1 ace 1 block; Anjelica Joy 1 dig, 1 assist 1 block; Piper Kallman 6 digs, 5 kills 19 assists; Toni Ramirez 3 kills 2 digs; Erin Reynolds 1 dig, 7 kills 2 blocks; Aliana Rojas 5 digs, 2 kills 4 aces; Madison Samford 2 digs 6 kills; Kendal Wikey 2 digs 6 kills, Kia Willborn 11 digs 17 assists. (G) Ashlyn Davis 6 aces, 11 kills, 5 digs, 1 block; Julia Morris 2 aces, 1 kill, 21 digs; Karleigh Hill 7 kills, 11 digs, 6 blocks; Mollee Henicke 1 kill, 13 assists, 11 digs, 3 blocks; Brook Jackson 3 kills; Abby Yanta 2 kills, 1 dig; Brooke Yanta 3 kills; Karli Buenger 12 assists, 14 digs. Record: Goliad 11-6; West 11-4.
