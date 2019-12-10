Aliza Scott has tried to take more of a leadership role in her senior season at Victoria West.
“I know that this is a young team,” Scott said. “I just try to be there for them in every way possible. I do my best to make easy shots and rebound and lead by example. That’s the role I feel like I can fill.”
That leadership was on full display Tuesday night, as Victoria West (8-9, 1-1) downed Corpus Christi King (0-1, District 30-5A) 50-39 in the Warriors District 30-5A home opener.
Scott was second on the team in points with 14 as well and brought down a number of rebounds in the game as well.
West struggled with King’s press early but settled down quickly. The Warriors led 16-9 after one quarter. The Warriors continued their success and went into halftime up 29-18 behind strong first halves from Ashley Giesalhart and Aliza Scott.
“We just aren’t used to teams pressing us like that,” Scott said. “That’s been maybe our biggest struggle this year is when teams press us, but after we got into the game and were able to see how they pressed us we were able to have success because we were able to break it and get points off of it.”
The Warriors kept things rolling in the second half, increasing their lead before a late run by King made things closer at the end of the game.
“It was extremely big for us to get this win,” said West head coach Sandra Jimenez. “I’m just glad that the girls came out ready to play and played for the 32 minutes we have been asking from them. They showed intensity tonight and were able to do some things that we’ve been working on all year long.”
Jimenez said the team showed chemistry that it had been working on since the beginning of the season.
“It’s taken us this many games to feel like they are finally catching on and they’re doing some of the things that we’ve been asking them to do all season. The girls are beginning to know one another now that we are 17 games into the season, and they are finally starting to understand one another and where everyone is going to be.
The Warriors had success on the fast break and Scott said that was an area the team had been working on.
“We’ve been practicing our fast break all season and it worked very well tonight,” she said. “We still have to improve on breaking the press and being more consistent on defense but that will get better with time.”
Castillo knows that there is much more to go in the district schedule, and hopes to keep building on the win over King.
“I feel like we’ve been improving all season,” she said. “We just have to keep getting better from here and learn from our mistakes. If we do that then everything will take care of itself and we can compete this season.”
District 30-5A
Victoria West 50, Corpus Christi King 39
Points: (West) Dailyn Zarate 6, Aaliyah Castillo 5, Tanya Wilson 2, Ashley Giesalhart 17, Aliza Scott 14, Alana Johnson 2, Kaylea Hawkins 4; (Kng) Ortiz 2, Mayberry 8, Lane 10, Hale 3, Epps 5, Lawson 10, Earl 1.
Halftime: West 29, King 18; 3 pointers: Castillo, Giesalhart, Mayberry, Lane 2, Record: West (8-9, 1-1), King (0-1, District 30-5A)
