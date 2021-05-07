ROBSTOWN — Sydney Harvey had to adjust midway through Friday’s Class 5A area round game against Mercedes.
Going against a Mercedes team that had not lost since early March and having only one hit going into the sixth inning, the Warriors focused on getting the ball and forcing Mercedes into mistakes.
“I realized that I needed to make contact and try and use my speed,” Harvey said. “I had been trying to hit for power and knew I needed to change it up with how we were struggling.”
Harvey ended up getting two of the Warriors four hits in the game and scored a run in the top of the eighth inning to help lead West to a 3-0 extra innings victory over the Tigers at Robstown’s Lady Pickers Field in the first game of a three-game-series.
“We knew that we could get this win,” Harvey said. “But our bats weren’t working the way we wanted them to, so we went to small ball, and that’s what got them to make errors and got us some runs.”
The Warriors (21-5-1) only had four runners reach base in the first seven innings of the game, with Katarina Zarate and Harvey accounting for the only two hits for the Warriors before the game went into extra innings.
Meanwhile the Tigers (17-6) had only allowed six runners on three hits going into extras, as Alexis James put together another solid performance on the mound.
But the top of the eighth was when the Warriors finally broke through.
Maliea Huerta led off the inning with a single that went off the pitcher's glove, and Zaria Brigham reached on a fielder's choice. Harvey followed that up with a single.
After Lilly Chavez reached on an error by the first baseman, Brigham scored what wound up being the winning run on a pitch that was high and just went over the catcher's mitt, and Brigham raced home and slid in to beat the throw.
“I was just thinking ‘go,’” Brigham said. “As soon as it went past, all I could think was ‘go.’ I just knew that I had to get there because I knew that run could change everything.”
Christine Wenske drove in a second run on a sac bunt, and Lilly Chavez came around to score when another pitch flew past the catcher's glove to make things 3-0.
“I had been telling the girls we have to put the ball in play and make them throw you out,” said West head coach Jody Thompson. “Mercedes is a great ball team, and it just goes back to fundamentals. Put the ball in play and see what happens.”
West was able to end things in the bottom of the eighth, as James pitched her second straight shutout playoff game.
“She’s just great at what she does,” Harvey said. “We know that AJ is going to do her job, and all we have to do is back her up. We trust her completely, and we know that she’s going to do exactly what she needs to."
The biggest difference in the game was errors, as Mercedes committed two in the top of the eighth and also allowed two passed balls in the inning.
“The deeper that you get, the more key it is to not have those errors. Errors cause runs,” Thompson said. “We were able to take advantage of their errors tonight, and we were lucky that our errors came at good times that didn’t cost us.”
The runs Victoria West scored ended a 29-inning scoreless streak from Mercedes pitcher Kassidie Rodriguez, and being able to score of the University of Texas at Dallas signee gives the Warriors confidence going into Saturday’s Game 2 at 1 p.m. at Lady Picker Field in Robstown.
“It gives us a lot of confidence,” Brigham said. “Tomorrow, we are going to come in ready and knowing what we can do.”
Class 5A Area Round
Victoria West 3, Mercedes 0
West: 000 000 03 – 3 4 2
Merc: 000 000 00 – 0 3 3
W: Alexis James. L: Kassidie Rodriguez
Highlights: (W) Alexis James 8 IP, 6 SO, 2 BB, 0 R; Sydney Harvey 2-for-4, R; Christine Wenske 1-for-4, RBI; Zaria Brigham 1-for-3, R; (M) Kassidie Rodriguez 8 IP, 11 SO, 1 BB, 1 ER, 1-for-2. Records: West 21-5-1; Mercedes 17-6
